Edinburgh Zoo has welcomed the arrival of one of the world’s rarest and smallest deer fawns.
Weighing just 630g when born, less than a loaf of bread, the two-week-old Southern pudu fawn has melted zookeepers’ hearts.
Born to first-time parents Violetta and Evan on Wednesday, 22nd May, keepers at Edinburgh Zoo have called the fawn Gia.
She will stand at a maximum of just 73cm tall when she is fully grown.
The adorable newborn joins her parents as the zoo’s collection of three of the smallest species of deer in the world.
Southern pudus are very elusive, classified as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Red List, and are native to the forests of Chile and Argentina.
They are short and stocky in stature, and their antlers grow mostly backwards, giving them a look similar to mountain goats.
READ MORE:
- New born twins to endangered species named after Taylor Swift
- Edinburgh Zoo welcomes 'critically endangered' Visayan warty piglets
Despite their small size, pudus are very agile and known to zig-zag to avoid predators.
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo has shared the first images of Gia and proudly showcasing the fawn.
Pudu’s coats are a dark chestnut-brown with Gia sporting white spotting across her back, leaving the fawn looking reminiscent of cartoon icon Bambi.
However, the white spots that would act as camouflage in the wild will disappear as Gia matures and soon resembles her parents.
She will be off-show for the first few weeks of her life, but visitors will be able to spot her exploring under the watchful eye of Violetta soon.
Visitors can book tickets to the zoo online.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here