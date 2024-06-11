Scotland's only private electric vehicle charging point provider has declared it will accelerate the roll out of its infrastructure network following a £10 million funding boost.
FOR EV, led by former Scottish Enterprise chief Steve Dunlop, received the funding boost from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB).
It is the third time the state-backed development bank has invested in the business, after it followed its initial backing of £2m in 2021 with a £10m injection the year after.
Edinburgh-based FOR EV said the latest round of funding will support its plans deliver high-quality, accessible electric vehicle charging hubs across the UK while expanding its fleet proposition.
READ MORE: Scottish National Investment Bank 'not broken', boss says
The investment was announced shortly after FOR EV announced its latest charging point, at the Loch Ryan ferry port in Cairnryan near Stranraer. The point will give the 1.3 million customers who use Stena Line access to rapid vehicle charging.
The new charging hub, which can charge eight electric vehicles simultaneously and provide around 320 charging sessions a day, is the result of a public-private joint venture between FOR EV and South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE). SOSE has invested £170,000 into the facility within the landside area of the port, which forms part of the Cairnryan-Belfast route - the UK’s busiest domestic short sea route.
The hub can also be used by the local community, providing a “much-needed” boost to the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the area. Two additional charge points have also been specially installed for use by Police Scotland.
Lindsay Wallace, executive director of sales and innovations for Europe at FOR EV, said: “Our newest hub will future-proof Stena Line’s Loch Ryan Port while also providing local people, who have until now suffered from a dearth of EV charging infrastructure in their area, with improved access to high-quality charging facilities.
“The £10m of follow-on investment from the bank will support our ambitious plans to further improve EV infrastructure across the country. For example, we hope to work with SOSE to explore other prospective charging sites that will help accelerate the development of a robust EV infrastructure for Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
READ MORE: Glasgow building plans lay the foundations for hope
“This will support and encourage more businesses and communities to adopt electric vehicles as we journey towards a net zero future.”
The SNIB opened in November 2020 with £2 billion of public money to invest in Scottish firms engaged in three critical missions: the drive to net zero, tackling place-based inequality, and harnessing innovation to help people flourish. Prior to the latest investment in FOR EV, it had invested around £640m in 35 deals since it came into being.
Andy Clapp, executive director at the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “The provision of sufficient charging points is an essential part of Scotland’s net-zero transition. We are pleased to back FOR EV’s ambitious plans and its ability to grow and scale as a company, delivering widespread environmental and economic impact.
“FOR EV is aligned to the bank’s mission to help deliver a net zero Scotland.”
Martin Valenti, director of net zero, nature and entrepreneurship at SOSE, said: “By supporting FOR EV to install new rapid EV charge points at Loch Ryan Port, we’ve significantly improved the port’s infrastructure. This investment will provide a boost to drivers who have already made the transition to electric vehicles, encourage more to make the switch, and help the south of Scotland play a key role in the wider goal to reach net zero by 2045.”
READ MORE: What does future hold for Paesano and Sugo in Glasgow?
Andrew Kane, regional port operations manager, at Stena Line, said: “At a time when electric vehicle usage is increasing rapidly, the introduction of the port’s new EV charging infrastructure, provided by FOR EV, will help to meet customer demand for charging services.
“Customers will now have the convenience of rapid charging their vehicle before boarding or after disembarkation of our vessels to continue their journey seamlessly. Stena Line has ambitious sustainability goals, and introducing infrastructure such as this within our ports to support our customers’ own sustainability is key to reaching our targets.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here