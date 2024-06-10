Victoria Swing Bridge, a category A listed structure at the Port of Leith, was officially reopened at the weekend following a major refurbishment.
The six-figure investment in the refurbishment of the 150-year-old structure, the largest counterweighted swing bridge in Scotland, was undertaken by Forth Ports.
The ports operator, which declared the specialist works ensure the bridge is “protected for the future”, noted repairs have been made to the two pedestrian walkways and the central carriageway. It added that the refurbishment included replacing the existing timber decking, steel work repairs and a full repair and repaint of the blue bridge’s metalwork.
READ MORE: Scotland 'standout' performer on economy in UK
The official reopening was marked with a “walk-over procession and a colourful community flag parade”, Forth Ports noted.
Victoria Swing Bridge was designed by Alexander Rendel and opened in 1874 to provide an “efficient road and railway route” for the port following the completion of construction of Albert Dock in 1869, Forth Ports noted.
It added: “The bridge was originally B listed but was upgraded to an A listing in 2014. It is constructed of riveted wrought iron, timber and steel and originally carried a double rail track along its central deck, providing access for both trains and road vehicles, and features pedestrian walkways on either side.”
Stuart Wallace, group chief executive designate at Forth Ports, said: “It is fantastic to be at the reopening of the Victoria Swing Bridge, which is an important landmark for the community in Leith. The bridge work is just one part of the exciting ongoing regeneration activity in Leith, of which we are proud to be part.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Poor, poor leadership on Brexit
Forth Ports said: “The reopening of the Victoria Swing Bridge, coupled with the refurbishments and reopening of the Rennie’s Isle Bridge last year by Teuchters Landing, ensure that the people of Leith have better access around the local shore area. Further work will continue next year on the Victoria Swing Bridge with the refurbishment of the timber-decked turning circles. This work will not impact on access for people crossing the bridge.”
The bridge was closed to vehicular traffic in the mid-1990s, Forth Ports noted.
Victoria Swing Bridge is owned by Forth Ports and is listed as category A by Historic Environment Scotland as a structure of national importance.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank
Forth Ports said of the bridge: “Its girders, with an overall length of 212 feet and clear span of 120 feet, are made of wrought iron and the clear roadway width is 24 feet. The gross weight is 620 tons, including 60 tons of timber and 240 tons of kentledge counterweight which was, but is no longer, lifted and easily turned by means of hydraulic rams operated by the hydraulic power station [that was previously] located adjacent on the bank of the Alexandra Dry Dock.
“Its clear span is said to have been the largest of any swing bridge in the United Kingdom until the opening of Kincardine Bridge in 1937.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel