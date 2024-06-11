Cornerstone Business agents said: "Franco’s Fish and Chip Shop trades from a prominent location on Comely Bank Road which becomes Raeburn Place and is the main thoroughfare running through the highly desirable Edinburgh suburb of Stockbridge.

"The area is very popular with a wide and varied selection of restaurants, bars, cafes and quality retail businesses situated along the main street and the roads leading off."

The business has a 'healthy weekly turnover' (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

The agent added: "Stockbridge enjoys an enviable reputation within the city as one of the outstanding locations to trade from, especially popular with smaller independent businesses. The popular Stockbridge Market also attracts footfall to the area, as does a recent development on Raeburn Place.

"Stockbridge is one of the most affluent suburbs of the city and has a vibrant village like quality yet only being a casual 10 minute walk to Edinburgh city centre."

The leasehold is available at a guide price of £65,000, with an annual rent of £57,500.

READ MORE:

Family sells popular city restaurant after 20 years

Long-established pubs for sale

Di Maggio's owner swoops for Paesano in eight-figure deal

Cornerstone also said: "The business has been reluctantly placed on the market to allow him to concentrate on another restaurant that he owns.

"The shop trades very well offering the usual range of fried foods along with pizzas, pastas, kebabs and burgers both counter sales or via delivery.

"There is scope to develop what is already a very desirable business which is located in an area that benefits from heavy footfall all year round and especially during the times that the Neighbourhood and Stockbridge Markets are trading."