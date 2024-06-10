Douglas Ross has admitted the timing of his resignation as leader of the Scottish Conservatives is "not how I'd have envisioned it".
The Tory leader is standing for parliament in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat, controversially replacing David Duguid after he was ruled out by the party after a recent illness.
Mr Ross put himself forward for the seat and was selected, which sparked a backlash from many in his own party.
He had initially planned to stay on as both an MP and MSP, as well as continuing in his job as a football referee, but announced on Monday morning that he will stand down as leader.
In addition, he pledged to stand down as an MSP if he does not win the Aberdeenshire seat.
Asked what the reaction from his colleagues had been Mr Ross said: "Many of them have not just been saying to me but to the media that they were unhappy.
"Clearly it had always been my intention to continue as an MSP up until the general election, the circumstances changed very quickly last week. There was a vacancy in a key seat which is a straight fight between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP, I put myself forward and was selected by the local association there because I want to beat the SNP.
"That Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat is one of the key seats up and down the country where it's a straight choice between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP. I've been out on doors in Fraseburgh and Banff in the constituency over the weekend reiterating that message, but today I'm very clear that I'm standing down as leader, this will be my final general election campaign as party leader, and I'm focused on ensuring we can win in these key seats up and down the country.
"The timing is not how would have envisaged it but I think it's right to take these decisions and take them at the time. I've reflected over the weekend on what colleagues and others have said, I'm absolutely committed as the candidate for the Conservative & Unionist Party for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East."
Mr Ross also faced questions over some of his expense claims.
The Sunday Mail reported that his aides had identified 28 potentially "dodgy" claims relating to his work as a referee.
Details were leaked to the press by a party staffer unhappy at the decision to oust Mr Duguid.
The Sunday Mail said they had seen messages from November 2021 which saw Mr Ross's closest aides refer to them as "dodgy" and suggest they "bluff " it out.
The outgoing Tory leader said: "I was very clear in my comment to the paper that ran that story that I'm very comfortable the expenses I've claimed have been to do with fulfilling my role as a member of parliament and travel to and from Westminster.
"In terms of them being submitted they are done through IPSA, the independent body. I'm more than happy for IPSA to scrutinise them again."
