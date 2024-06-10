Taylor Swift mania gripped Scotland over the weekend as the pop superstar brought her Eras Tour to Murrayfield in Edinburgh.
The 34-year-old played three sold-out shows at the home of Scottish rugby, each breaking the attendance record for a stadium gig in the country.
Ms Swift performed for around three-and-a-half hours each night, taking the audience through the various 'eras' of her career from her second album Fearless up to her 11th LP The Tortured Poets Department, released earlier this year.
As well as stating that watching videos of Scotland had inspired her Folklore album, fans noticed another distinctly Caledonian twist to the set.
Her hit single 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' from 2012's Red contains a spoken word section in the bridge.
🚨| Kam for "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" at today's show! #EdinburghTSTheErasTour— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 7, 2024
"Nae chance!"
pic.twitter.com/TuB0YaQAMT
👑 “Ya wee radge!” - our king Kam— The Eras Tour UK & Ireland (@TheErasTourUK) June 8, 2024
Night 2 #EdinburghTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/MgKP3NEMcE
So tonight we found out that @taylorswift13 knows the meaning of ‘bolt ya rocket’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/bBaI31hZYK— Nichola Kane (@NicholaKane_) June 9, 2024
On record Ms Swift says: "He calls me up and he's like, 'I still love you' and I'm like, 'this is exhausting, you know? We are never getting back together! Like... ever!".
On the tour though the final rejoinder is delivered by dancer Kam Saunders, who mixed things up for the shows in Edinburgh.
Friday saw him declare "nae chance" after Ms Swift's monologue, sparking wild cheers from the capacity crowd.
The following night Mr Saunders opted for "ya wee radge", with Sunday's final show bringing "bolt, ya rocket!".
The Eras Tour has become the first concert tour in history to gross over $1bn in revenue, and marked the first time Ms Swift has performed in Scotland since 2015.
She will perform three shows Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and one at the Principality in Cardiff before the first of a total eight at Wembley Stadium in London.
Ms Swift is expected to play to a total of over 11 million people across the entire run.
