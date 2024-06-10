It happened at around 7:15pm on Sunday 9 June on the B922 road near Cluny.

A 46-year-old man died in the crash. His identity is yet to be revealed but police have informed his family.

The road was closed for nearly 12 hours, and was re-opened in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers are now looking for witnesses and anyone who has dash cam footage that was in the area around the time.

Inspector James Henry said: “Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed until 6.30am on Monday, 10 June, to allow enquiries to be carried out, with local diversions in place.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2959 of Sunday, 9 June, 2024.”