The trail will run from June 28 to September 6 and follows in the footsteps of previous CHAS projects including the Oor Wullie bucket trail and Maggie’s Penguin Parade with each of those boosting visitor numbers to their respective areas during their time with fans flocking to see them.

The Coo Trail is being run by CHAS in conjunction with Wild in Art and Perth and Kinross Council and it’s hoped it will contribute to the social, cultural and economic growth of the region by attracting tourists.

Following the end of the trail in September, the Coos will then be auctioned off with the proceeds being donated to CHAS, which is the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland charity.

As well as the main trail, a further 20 are being set up on the ‘Wee Coo Trail’ which will see the sculptures painted by local schools, nurseries and community groups and placed at indoor locations through Perth City Centre.

The Hairy Coos trail will start in the city centre of Perth and will also see sculptures placed at Kinross, Auchterarder, Blackford, Crieff, Tibbermore, Glendoick, Blairgowrie, Dunkeld, Birnam, Aberfeldy and the final three will be in Pitlochry.