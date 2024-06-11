Farming
By Alec Ross
Prime lambs at Ayr yesterday remained easily cashed, averaging over 402p/kg or £178/head and sold to £224/head for a pen of three Texels from Farden or 448p/kg for Beltex crosses from Knockterra Farming.
Prime and cast sheep also sold well, with medium meat ewes in particular meeting good demand. Texel crosses from Glenconnor topped the trade at £187/head, with type selling to £172 for a Suffolk from Dalhowan.
On Thursday, bullocks averaged 292p/kg or £1,240/head while heifers averaged 279p/kg or £1121/head and sold to £1,875/head for Simmentals from Stoopshill or 362p/kg for Charolais from Enoch, while heifers peaked at £1,705/head or 331p/kg for Limousins from Auchentibbert. And ewes with lambs at foot sold easily, with Eskechraggan leading the sale at £132 for hoggs with single lambs.
Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday dropped slightly on the week to an average of 296p/kg and sold to 345p/kg for a Limousin cross, while black and white bullocks averaged 232p/kg and sold to 258p/kg for a Friesian cross. Cast beef and dairy cows held up well at 199p/kg and 163p/kg respectively, and an average of 402p/kg represented a 7p drop for new season lambs that sold to £254/head or 516p/kg. And hoggets averaged 307p/kg and sold to 389p/kg or £224/head.
Cast cows remained in demand at Longtown on Thursday, with prices peaking at 188p/kg for a Limousin from Waterhead of Dryfe or £1,165/head for cows of the same breed from Greensburn.
Demand was also strong for new season lambs, with Texels from DJL Livestock leading the way at 482p/kg and Suffolks from The Land selling to £232/head. The heaviest hoggs were easiest to sell and peaked at 431p/kg for Hallbankgate Farms or £270/head for Texels from Langdyke Cottage. And ewes sold to £300/head for Texels from Cole Hill.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here