A year ago, on June 11 2023, the former first minister was arrested by detectives then released without charge as part of Operation Branchform, the investigation into the funding and financing of the SNP.

In mid-April this year her husband, Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was re-arrested and charged with embezzling SNP funds. He resigned from the party after he was charged.

After Mr Murrell’s arrest Ms Sturgeon said: “There is absolutely nothing I can say given the circumstances.”

Asked how difficult the situation was for her personally, she replied: “It is incredibly difficult, but that’s not the main issue here. So I can’t say any more, I’m not going to say any more.”

Police Scotland have confirmed that the former first minister and SNP leader, who stood down from the roles in March last year and was succeeded by Humza Yousaf, remains under investigation as part of their inquiries.

Last weekend John Swinney, who succeeded Mr Yousaf as first minister last month, said she was welcome on the general election campaign trail.

Ms Sturgeon has said she would support SNP candidates from “time to time” where necessary. Swinney described her as an incredibly dynamic individual.

She is due to appear at a fundraiser next week for Stewart McDonald, her friend and colleague, who is facing a strong challenge in his Glasgow Southside seat from Labour candidate Gordon McKee, a key aide to shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, the MP for Edinburgh South.