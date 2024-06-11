The new winter 2024 routes range across Agadir, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Marrakech, and Prague are part of the airline's largest release.

Flights to Lanzarote will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays from October 27, Glasgow to Fuerteventura will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays from October 30 and Glasgow to Marrakech will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays from November 11, throughout winter.

A new year round city route from Glasgow to Prague will also launch on November 7 and operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

The airline said that "for more year-round sun from Scotland, customers will be able to fly from Edinburgh to Agadir on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the year starting from November 6".

The airline said the launch of these new routes mean thousands more package holidays are now available via easyJet holidays for winter 2024.

The new flights are among 60 new routes now available to book, including 33 routes launching from 11 UK airports. It means customers have even more choice when looking to book their next winter holiday "whether they’re hitting the slopes, browsing Europe’s best Christmas markets, planning a magical family holiday or chasing the winter sun".

Lanzarote is one of the new destinations announced by easyJet (Image: Getty Images)

Flights on new routes from Glasgow and Edinburgh are now available online and via the mobile app starting from £32.99.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: "We’re delighted to be releasing an incredible range of new routes today for this winter, our largest release - with 33 new services now available from 11 UK airports.

"Our flights and holidays are available for even more and brand new destinations including Agadir, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Marrakech, and Prague from Scotland, further strengthening our unrivalled short-haul network and providing customers with even more choice and great value."

Christopher Tibbett, Aero Director at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: "The introduction of these new services from easyJet to some of our most popular sun and city destinations is fantastic.

"Delivering even greater choice and convenience across these four routes will also be welcome news for our passengers.

"This announcement coupled with the recent introduction of a sixth based aircraft this year demonstrates easyJet’s commitment to growing its considerable destination offering at Glasgow. It has been a great year for both airline and airport and long may that continue."

Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: "The arrival of these flights to Agadir means even more choice for passengers, and we’re pleased to see easyJet adding another fantastic route to the airport.

"These winter services will allow travellers to escape the colder months, soaking up the sun-believable Moroccan heat. We’re sure this new route will be welcomed by passengers seeking a winter getaway."

The carrier described itself as "the largest airline in Scotland", serving four Scottish airports, offering over 80 across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Find out here easyJet.com.

