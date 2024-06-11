Individual awards also recognise the "very best chefs, front-of-house staff and restaurants the country has to offer" with categories including Ones To Watch, Chef of the Year and Cocktail or Wine List of the Year.

Taking the number one spot is the Ledbury in London, which was praised for cooking that "blends classical and contemporary elements seamlessly together".

Read on to find out which Scottish restaurants made this year's cut.

The Glenturret Lalique

# 11

The Glenturret Distillery, Crieff

Located in the country’s oldest working distillery, The Glenturret Lalique was selected as the 'Best in Scotland' at the 2024 awards.

The restaurant, led by chef Mark Donald, made headlines earlier this year as the second in Scotland to be awarded two Michelin Stars.

Joining the inspectors in their appreciation for The Glenturret Lalique is the Herald’s restaurant critic Ron Mackenna, who in June last year described their cooking as ‘a culinary Champions League final’.

You can read the full review here.

Lyla

#28

Royal Terrace, Edinburgh

Acclaimed Scottish chef Stuart Ralston spoke of creating a restaurant that the late Paul Kitching would be proud of as he took over the former 21212 site in Edinburgh last year.

Since opening, his team has received glowing reviews for a seafood focused, 10-course tasting menu and an experience that's described as 'unapologetically fine-dining'.

Lyla entered the list at number 28, and was also announced as the winner of the special Service Award.

READ MORE: Chef Stuart Ralston on plans for former 21212 site in Edinburgh

Inver

#42

Strachur, Argyll and Bute

Carnoustie-born chef Pam Brunton and her partner Rob Latimer opened Inver, in 2015.

The restaurant is located in a former crofter's cottage an boat store on the shores of Loch Fyne and is currently the only Scottish restaurant to hold a Green Michelin Star.

READ MORE: 'A perfect meal' – Ron Mackenna reviews Inver Restaurant, Strachur

The Little Chartroom

#45

Bonnington Road, Edinburgh

It's been a fantastic year for the Little Chartroom in Edinburgh, with acclaimed chef and Great British Menu star Roberta Hall-McCarron and her team awarded three AA Rosettes in February.

Hall-McCarron has also recently opened a new cafe, bar and bottle shop in Edinburgh which offers a 'truly relaxed all-day experience', with brunch, bar snacks and heartier dinners.

READ MORE: Award-winning chef to open new cafe, bar and bottle shop

The Palmerston

#94

Palmerston Place, Edinburgh

An all day restaurant and bakery from Lloyd Morse and Hames Snowdon, The Palmerston is found in a building which once operated as a Royal Bank of Scotland.

Sourcing only "best and freshest produce", the menu changes daily giving diners the chance to try something new with every visit.

READ MORE: Restaurant review: The Palmerston in Edinburgh