An immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibition has extended its Glasgow run due to "high demand".
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has added an additional three weeks to its stay at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), which opens on Thursday, July 11.
It means the multimedia show will now entertain visitors until Bank Holiday Monday on August 26.
Described as a celebration of the life and work of the Dutch artist, the experience combines more than 300 Van Gogh paintings with video technology and a curated soundtrack in an "epic" 40,000 sq ft space.
Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, the show will tell the story of one of history's most influential artists in three-dimensional, "fully immersive" scenes.
Anna Parry of Annerin Productions said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the amazing response since we announced Beyond Van Gogh’s Scottish premiere, and so we’re absolutely delighted to be able to extend its run by an extra three weeks to the August Bank Holiday weekend.
“The support we’ve had from the team at the Scottish Event Campus has been brilliant, and I can guarantee everyone who comes to see Beyond Van Gogh will have an unforgettable experience.”
Visitors will be taken on a "journey" through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a "stirring" symphonic score.
Beginning in the introduction hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, Theo.
The heart of the exhibition is the immersion room, where famous works like Starry Night break free from their frames as they are projected onto the walls and floor.
Angela Smith, business development manager at the SEC, said: “Beyond Van Gogh is set to be an incredible experience for visitors, and we’re proud to be hosting the show at the SEC.
“We’re delighted the team are able to extend their stay with us due to demand, and the response to the show proves beyond doubt that there is a massive audience in Scotland for this sort of event.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors from 11 July for an experience they’ll never forget.”
Ticket prices start from around £28.40 per adult, with VIP Experiences from £45.40.
Along with timed entry tickets, there will be special Saturday morning yoga sessions inside the exhibition on July 13, 20 and 27 and August 3, 10, 17 and 24.
For more information about the Van Gogh experience, visit the SEC website.
