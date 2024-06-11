READ MORE: Nearing the end of the road for A82 bins and loos

The works, which involved installing a new high voltage cable and substation, have been halted ahead of the afternoon rush hour, and the company has apologised to motorists caught up in the gridlock.

Lane closures and traffic management were put in place to allow the roadworks – which were scheduled to last three days - to be carried out.

Highways agency Traffic Scotland warned motorists heading from Renfrewshire across the Erskine Bridge to expect long delays.

The works – which had been agreed with the trunk road operator, Amey, and the local council – will now be reviewed and rescheduled to a later date.

SP Energy Networks said in a statement: “While delays and longer journey times had been expected, the impact on traffic flows and journey times means the works will be stopped with immediate effect and all traffic restrictions removed ahead of this afternoon’s rush hour.”

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks added: “We’re sorry for any disruption these works have caused and have taken immediate action in response to the issues experienced by drivers over the last 24 hours.

“We will review the traffic management plans that had been agreed with Amey and the council to come up with an appropriate alternative at a later date.”