A power company has abandoned work on a busy commuter route “with immediate effect” after sparking traffic queues and congestion.
SP Energy Networks said that traffic restrictions on the A82 Dumbarton Road at Milton Brae in West Dunbartonshire will be reviewed after they caused tailbacks stranding drivers for up to half an hour on Tuesday morning.
The works, which involved installing a new high voltage cable and substation, have been halted ahead of the afternoon rush hour, and the company has apologised to motorists caught up in the gridlock.
UPDATE ❗⌚ 09:37#A82 Milton Works👷♀️— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 11, 2024
Currently a 36 min delay for Northbound traffic.
Southbound traffic is coping well.@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/V9DAfKwgGo
Lane closures and traffic management were put in place to allow the roadworks – which were scheduled to last three days - to be carried out.
Highways agency Traffic Scotland warned motorists heading from Renfrewshire across the Erskine Bridge to expect long delays.
The works – which had been agreed with the trunk road operator, Amey, and the local council – will now be reviewed and rescheduled to a later date.
SP Energy Networks said in a statement: “While delays and longer journey times had been expected, the impact on traffic flows and journey times means the works will be stopped with immediate effect and all traffic restrictions removed ahead of this afternoon’s rush hour.”
A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks added: “We’re sorry for any disruption these works have caused and have taken immediate action in response to the issues experienced by drivers over the last 24 hours.
“We will review the traffic management plans that had been agreed with Amey and the council to come up with an appropriate alternative at a later date.”
