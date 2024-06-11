A ‘first of its kind’ carting experience in the Scottish Highlands will launch in July this year.
Cairngorm Mountain Scotland Limited (CMSL) is launching a new thrill-seeking mountain carting experience that will give visitors the chance to go off-road in some of Scotland’s most scenic settings.
An experienced guide will lead the mountain carting activities with two sessions daily throughout the season.
It is suitable for anyone aged 14 or over who’s seeking an adrenaline rush, with the sessions including a ride to the top of the trail in the back of an off-road ‘Unimog’ vehicle.
Then it will offer stunning views at over 900 metres above sea level before heading downhill in one of the carts through nearly 2000 metres of track.
The trail will twist and turn through 1.9km, and riders will be given equipment and training, with the whole session taking around 45 minutes and guided by experts.
Environmental rangers who oversee the protection of the site will also be on hand to offer insights into the unique nature surrounding the mountain, and visitors can learn about the Cairngorms and the wider mountain environment of Scotland.
CEO of CMSL, Susan Smith, believes the carting will prove attractive and help bring more footfall to the area.
She said: “Our exciting new mountain carting adds another adrenaline-fuelled experience to our summer offering – visitors are really going to love it.
“This is just one of a number of great new plans in the pipeline for the resort, with an exciting and major expansion of our play park coming later in the summer.”
Tickets for the experience come in at £25 per session, with slots available twice a day. It can also be booked for larger groups.
Owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, they awarded CMSL £96,000 to support the new carting venture and improve customer experiences to their resort as part of wider plan to attract more customers and boost the local economy.
The Cairngorm Masterplan aims to unlock the potential of the area with a 25-year development plan, which is to be review every 5 years. The plan outlines a series of visions for the area including developing snow sports, but also creating year-round offers to ensure there are no seasonal dips in tourism, and revenue is generated across all four seasons.
More than 50 organisations including The Scottish Government, Visit Scotland, SEPA, and local authorities have contributed to the masterplan, which was set out in 2021.
Tickets for the new Mountain Carting Experience can be found on their website.
