The development may be seen as a significant fillip to hopes Scotland can claim a greater share of green jobs associated with the energy transition and an early boost to the Forth Green Freeport, which covers 550 hectares of land spanning Grangemouth, Rosyth and Mid-Forth (Leith and Burntisland).

Green freeport status gives the area a special tax designation allowing it incentivise companies to establish bases and in turn create jobs in an area spanning 550 hectares.

Vestas plans were welcomed by Dame Susan Rice, chair of Forth Green Freeport, who said: "The significant potential of the Forth Green Freeport has been highlighted by today’s news that Vestas has identified the Port of Leith as a possible location for a wind turbine blade manufacturing facility.

"This is an example of how Green Freeport status can be used to boost Scotland’s renewable energy credentials with the potential to create hundreds of quality, green jobs in Scotland, supporting the just transition to net zero.”