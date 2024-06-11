She was rescued by ferry staff and brought back onboard before being taken to hospital when they reached the mainland to undergo examination but there has been no further update on her wellbeing in the aftermath.

An internal investigation has now been launched into the circumstances of the incident.

Fleet management director of Calmac, Craig Ramsay, said: “As the Isle of Arran approached Ardrossan on the evening of Monday June 10 a passenger entered the water and was quickly recovered using the vessel’s rescue craft, following the emergency procedures regularly exercised by crew.

“An investigation into the circumstances will now follow, in line with our protocol in this situation.

“I would like to thank all colleagues and the emergency services for their fast response.”