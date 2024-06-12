A team from the University of Edinburgh is to launch new resources to help schools better support neurodivergent young people.
NEST (Neurodivergent Peer Support Toolkit) has been co-created by researchers at the University of Edinburgh alongside neurodivergent young people and adults, with funding provided by the university and the Salveson Mindroom Research Centre.
The materials have been developed in and tested by four Scottish secondary schools and will be available to download for free following an online launch event on Thursday, June 13.
Those involved in the project say that the goal is to create spaces in schools in which neurodiverse students can “comfortably be their authentic selves and not have to change their behaviour or hide who they are to fit in with a neurotypical majority.”
Neurodivergent is an umbrella term referring to differences in the ways in which people process information from the world around them. Those diagnosed with conditions such as autism, dyslexia, Tourette’s, epilepsy, and a number of specific learning disorders may consider themselves neurodivergent, whereas the majority of people are regarded as neurotypical.
Those who are neurodivergent may experience stigma and social isolation, as well bullying, lower levels of wellbeing and a higher risk of mental health problems.
Peer support programmes aim to help people by allowing “individuals with shared experiences to support each other”. Resources available for the NEST scheme explain that groups should offer “a fun club with neurodivergent students can relax and be themselves” rather than an environment in which neurodivergent young people are “buddied up with neurotypical people in order to learn expected social norms. They should also be built around students’ rights as well as being inclusive and student-led.
In the foreword to the new materials, NEST principal investigator Dr Catherine Crompton explains that the project is based on the principles of inclusivity, belonging, acceptance and advocacy, and have been carefully constructed as part of a collaborative process:
“The materials in this handbook were co-designed with neurodivergent young people and the adults who support them (some of whom are also neurodivergent). We’re so grateful for their time, energy, and enthusiasm in putting these together. Thank you too, to the four intrepid schools who trialled the NEST materials for the very first time, and to the students and staff who provided such useful excellent feedback to inform this new version of the handbook.”
Dr Charlotte Webber, a postdoctoral research fellow for NEST, will be hosting the launch event.
She told The Herald: “We're really excited not only to launch the NEST resources, but also to share more about the whole process of co-designing them with neurodivergent young people. We hope the launch will provide valuable insights into how schools can use and adapt the resources for their own setting to meet the needs of their pupils.
“We are so proud of NEST and hope the conversations we have on Thursday will inspire others to put neurodivergent pupils at the heart of the work we do to support them in school.”
The Neurodivergent Peer Support Toolkit will be launched online on Thursday 13 June at 4pm. Spaces can be reserved by clicking here.
