A food bank charity was “thrilled” to receive a donation from Taylor Swift during her weekend of sellout shows in the Scottish capital.
The Edinburgh Food Project said it had agreed not to reveal the value of Swift’s donation – but said it would make a big difference to the more than 6,000 people they currently support each year.
The charity, which runs seven food banks in the city, also applauded Swift’s “positivity” at a time when so many people are struggling to get by.
Edinburgh Food Project director Bethany Biggar said: “We are thrilled that Taylor has decided to support the food banks and leave a lasting impact on Edinburgh.
“Things are really tough for a lot of people right now, so it is lovely to see someone like Taylor spreading such positivity.”
The charity also posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, thanking Swift “for supporting the food banks” along with a link for people to make donations of £13.
Swift has said 13 is her lucky number which she used to write on her hand before concerts, leading to some fans doing the same.
It comes after reports of homeless people being sent out of the city to "make way" for the popstar's fans during her concerts at Murrayfield stadium.
Edinburgh council blamed a "housing emergency" for the lack of accommodation for the homeless.
Councillor Jane Meagher, the city's housing boss, said at the time: "It is a symptom of the housing emergency we face in Edinburgh that at times we must use tourist accommodation to house homeless households. We know it won’t be available year-round, particularly over the busy summer months, so we use it reluctantly as a last resort.
“We’re aware of the situation and are working with the affected households to find appropriate, alternative accommodation.”
Council leader Cammy Day estimated the singer’s three Edinburgh shows, which saw hundreds of thousands of “Swifties” descend on the Scottish capital, generated “tens of millions of pounds” for the local economy.
He said: “Edinburgh truly has given Taylor Swift and her hundreds of thousands of fans visiting the Capital from across the globe this weekend a spectacular welcome.
“From everything I have seen so far the atmosphere across the city has been one of fun and celebration as Swifties travelled around having The Best Day until it was Time to Go home.
“And the event is expected to have injected tens of millions of pounds into our city’s economy.”
The UK leg of Swift’s Eras tour, which has been estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy, moves on to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.
She will then play three nights in Dublin and, after a host of shows in Europe, will return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour.
Edinburgh Food Project provides food and emergency essentials as well as support and advice aimed at tackling the root causes of poverty.
In 2023, it provided more than 20,000 three-day emergency parcels to people in need, and has delivered more than 10,000 in 2024.
