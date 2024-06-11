It dates back to the 1750’s when the original house was built, while the east wing was added in the mid-19th century.

(Image: GSC Grays)

With seven bedrooms in the house, it has been updated and estate agents say it is in ‘immculate condition, with an impressive front. However, it has retain many original features including working shutters, ceiling roses, mouldings and cornicing.

It boasts its own wine cellar and has four reception rooms including an oval drawing room.

(Image: GSC Grays)

At the back of the house is garaging for two cars, the old laundry, workshop and store – all of which are connected. Subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents, estate agents say the buildings could be converted to create additional living accommodation.

The nearby village of Gattonside is described as a vibrant community, situated just north of the river Tweed while Melrose has a combination of historic architecture and a full range of amenities.

(Image: GSC Grays)

Melrose plays host to the extremely popular annual Borders Book Festival this month, along with the world-famous Melrose Sevens rugby tournament held in April each year.

James Denne, Property Agent at GSC Grays said: “Friars Hall is a magnificent family home located in the picturesque Tweed Valley with stunning views of the Eildon Hills and Melrose Abbey.

"It sits at the centre of a beautiful two acre garden, and it is possible to walk from the house direct to Melrose, crossing the historic Chain Bridge which was built in 1826.”

(Image: GSC Grays)

Both the city of Edinburgh and the international airport are accessible via the main East Coast rail line at Berwick-upon-Tweed, which provides regular trains to London, Newcastle, and the Scottish Capital

The terminus for the Borders Railway at Tweedbank has a regular train service to Edinburgh and is within walking distance.