Helping to put each of the 30 entries to the test this year will be Scottish and British Lion star John Beattie, who is an avid fan of the hearty breakfast time staple.

Pictured: John Beattie has been announced as a judge for the World Porridge Making Championship (Image: Colin Mearns)

He said: “How we take our porridge is up to our own personal taste, which is why I am looking forward to trying as many of the different entries as possible. I love porridge and have it almost every morning of my life.

“And there is nothing finer than going somewhere to be surprised at a twist someone has put into their dish.”

Joining Beattie for the competition will be head judge Neil Mugg who has worked in some of Scotland’s finest kitchens including the Gleneagles Hotel.

He is content in his role at UHI Perth, where he spends his days sharing culinary knowledge and hospitality industry insights with up-and-coming chefs of the future.

He said: “Being asked back to judge the championships again is a real honour.

“I am very grateful to be asked and to welcome past winners, new competitors and previous competitors, who have supported the event each year.”

Completing the lineup of judges is KJ Gilmour, a “passionate, straight-talking, award-winning chef, artisan baker and author”.

Pictured: Contestants will battle it out for the coveted Golden Spurtle (Image: Supplied)

Originally from New Zealand, Gilmour has travelled and cooked across the world and previously owned and ran the Mountain Café in Aviemore.

She is now the owner, head chef and baker at Kj’s Bothy Bakery.

Porridge chieftain Alan Rankin said: “We are delighted to have Neil, KJ and John as judges.

“They have a big job to do that needs not just a critical and balanced view of each dish but perhaps, more importantly, stamina as they taste over 30 bowls of porridge.”

Elsewhere, former MasterChef contestant Sarah Rankin returns as MC for the event having “wowed the audience” last year with her engaging and knowledgeable chat with competitors and judges.

She said: “I am thrilled to be back hosting the Golden Spurtle.

“As a former judge, I’ve seen both sides of the event and getting to spend time with competitors from all over the world as they share their love of our national dish is such a joy.”

Pictured: The World Porridge Championships class of 2023 (Image: Supplied)

Entrants now have until Thursday, June 20 to submit their applications after which 24 finalists will be selected via a draw.

Heats and the final ‘cook-off’ takes place in Carrbridge Village Hall in front of spectators and is also live streamed across Facebook.

In 2023 a worldwide audience of more than 77,000 watched as the finalist “battled it, out spurtles in hand”.

Pictured: Adam Kiani (left) with the Golden Spurtle and fellow winner Bobby Fisher (Image: Supplied)

Adam Kiani who scooped the 2023 Golden Spurtle trophy as a first-time entrant said: "My life has been bubbling away like never before since my first visit to Carrbridge in October last year.

“Porridge in all directions. It’s been brilliant.

“From regular porridge parties with the Spurtle's class of 2023 London contingent, to baffling cooking cameos on daytime TV.

“My rich love of porridge has only gained more flavour since that weekend in Carrbridge, and I’m hoping I can stir some of it into the next batch when I return to defend my title."

The World Porridge Making Championships is organised by local volunteers and is sponsored by Hamlyns of Scotland, producers of Hamlyns Scottish Oatmeal and Hamlyns Scottish Porridge Oats.

The competition has been running since 1994, when it was launched by Fairwinds Hotel owner Roger Reed to raise the profile of Carrbridge.

Pictured: The winner will claim the Golden Spurtle (Image: PA)

In 2012, Reed recalled: "“At the time I was a member of the Community Council and, I think, the village tourist organisation.

"I was out walking the dog in the woods behind Fairwinds one day, thinking of how to promote Carrbridge.

"I knew that other small villages around the country, UK, had world championships, conkers, tiddley winks and marbles etc.,what could Carrbridge do?"

For more information visit the Golden Spurtle website here.