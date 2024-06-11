Recent years haven’t been easy for any business, but few industries have had it as tough as film and TV production.
Covid lockdowns brought an immediate shutdown to almost all projects, and then, just as things got back on their feet, a writer’s strike for six months during 2023 ground production to a halt once more. Yet despite this upheaval, one Scottish firm has been steadily growing to become a leading global name in production. Founded by married couple Marie and John Owen in 2006, LS Productions has soared from a turnover of £300,000 a year to a whopping £20 million in 2023.
Marie admits that she started the firm as a bit of a ‘hobby’, having taken five years out of her career as an air stewardess to raise her three young children. Her husband John was a well-known fashion photographer, and Marie initially began Location Scotland (as it was known then) to give her some “focus and stability” amidst the “chaos of trying to raise tiny children”.
“John said that not enough people were coming to Scotland to do production shoots, so why didn’t we start our own company?” she explains. “It was very much an idea of highlighting how beautiful Scotland was, traditional Scotland but also a more ‘real’ Scotland. We started a small location library, which is now an expansive one today, 18 years later. It began aimed at fashion clients but soon grew to encompass other industries.”
With three children under five – including twins – Marie acknowledges there was a lot to juggle in the early stages of the business. But, as she explains, her relaxed start to entrepreneurship prevented her from getting overwhelmed. “It definitely surprised me how big the business has got. The benefit of a naïve start was I just thought of it as ‘having a go’. If somebody had showed me a crystal ball of how much the business would grow, I would have worried I couldn’t manage it.”
But the struggle of growing a family and a business didn’t compare to the upheaval that came along in the spring of 2020. Covid “changed everything overnight” for LS Productions, who lost more than 80% of their turnover within a year. It was a “struggle” to keep up with changing legislation, with Marie and John spending their savings to keep the business afloat.
“The staff wanted me to give them guidance, but I didn’t know much more than they did. It was a real test of leadership. Even post-COVID there was a huge demand for producing content, and then not enough people to produce it, because a lot of freelancers had left the industry. People couldn’t pay their bills, so skilled workers went and got jobs anywhere that they could. And then just as things picked up a bit, Hollywood went on strike last year, which stopped a lot of work. The economic challenges for running a business are really tough right now.”
These challenges have not stopped Marie and John from expanding their business – LS Productions now have staff across Edinburgh, Manchester, London and even overseas in Malta. They work throughout film, fashion, TV and entertainment, even producing two music videos for pop megastar Harry Styles, and are contemplating partnering with another firm to grow the business further.
“My husband and I are the only shareholders and there’s no other investment in the business. I’m starting to open my mind to the idea that it’d be good to share the journey with somebody with a bit more capital, and more industry connections, to get bigger and bigger.” Two of Marie’s children now work within the business (in the “most junior positions”, she is keen to stress) but she has no plans to move into a less active role herself.
“I’ve got a lot to give,” she explains, “and I feel so lucky to live in Edinburgh and get to do what I do. Sometimes I think it’s a bit harder getting your voice heard, or getting taken seriously, when you are from Scotland. “People love our accent, but they make some assumptions about Scottish businesses. Some people think if you’re not from London or New York, then you’re not as capable, so as a small country we need to shout loudly about what we are good at.
“It’s not always the easiest, but Scotland is a great place to run a business in many ways.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here