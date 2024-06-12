A historic luxury jeweller has opened its largest Scottish store on one of the country’s most famous shopping streets.
The gemstone and watches giant that was founded almost 250 years ago has unveiled a new double-storey showroom that offers "a truly luxurious experience" and comes with a hospitality area.
Mappin and Webb, which has outlets across Scotland including in Glasgow and at Gleneagles Hotel, has claimed a space on Multrees Walk in Edinburgh.
On the ground floor, customers will find brand areas for Cartier, with a dedicated space to present its "most iconic timepieces", where clients will be invited to explore collections including Tank, Santos de Cartier, and Ballon Bleu de Cartier. This is in addition to the latest iterations of Panthère de Cartier, Tank Normale, and Baignoire.
There are branded areas featuring TUDOR watches which showcases the brand's collections, including the Black Bay, Pelagos, and Royal.
There is also an area for Breitling, "renowned for its casual, inclusive, and sustainable approach to luxury".
"Plus, a Girard-Perregaux area, known for its impeccable craftsmanship and features the Watches of Switzerland centenary exclusive Laureato timepiece", a spokesperson for Multrees Walk said. “Each brand area showcases the latest collections and offers a personalised shopping experience for customers looking for the perfect watch."
On the first floor of the showroom, customers "can browse a stunning selection of jewellery and receive expert advice on choosing the perfect piece for any occasion", including jewellery offerings from Pasquale Bruni, and Mappin and Webb's limited edition diamond jewellery.
It also offers a dedicated area for the Watches of Switzerland pre-owned timepieces, and a dedicated after-sales area.
In addition to the selection of watches and jewellery, clients can also "relax in the elegant surroundings of the bar/hospitality area" and "whether they are shopping for a special occasion or simply treating themselves, customers can enjoy a drink whilst browsing the showroom's offerings".
Craig Bolton, president of The Watches of Switzerland Group UK & Europe, said: "We are delighted to be opening a double-storey Mappin and Webb showroom in the heart of the luxury retail quarter on Multrees Walk.
"This is our largest Mappin and Webb showroom in Scotland, with two floors of the finest Swiss timepieces and luxury jewellery collections available to our clients."
He added: "There is a large Cartier area on the ground floor with further watch brand areas from TUDOR, Breitling, Girard-Perregaux and a new Watches of Switzerland Pre-Owned area on the first floor.
"We are also delighted to be the first retailer in Edinburgh to offer our clients the latest collections for luxury jeweller Pasquale Bruni, alongside the Mappin & Webb own brand jewellery on the first floor. We look forward to welcoming new and existing clients to this fantastic new showroom."
Adam Stone, head of retail asset management UK at Nuveen, said: "The arrival of Mappin & Webb is extremely exciting, and we are delighted that the retailer has chosen Multrees Walk Edinburgh for their latest and largest boutique in Scotland.
"With designated watch and jewellery areas, a private hospitality and VIP area, pre-owned watch gallery plus a large after-sales area, the new store will enrich the Multrees Walk luxury shopping experience even further."
Multrees Walk has 250,000 Square feet of luxury shopping and is home to some of the world's most prestigious brands, including Louis Vuitton and Harvey Nichols.
