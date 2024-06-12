A family has described its "tough choice" to sell a care home it founded four decades ago.
The selling agent said that Southpark Retirement Home "provides exceptional care for up to 30 elderly female residents".
It has undergone significant investment, resulting in the addition of new bedrooms and enhanced facilities to meet the evolving needs of its residents.
The home, in the residential area of Duddingston, southeast of Edinburgh, has been owned by George Hall and his family since October 1984 and, "after many years of dedicated service and commitment to the well-being of its residents, they decided to sell to embark on a new chapter in their lives and pursue a well-earned retirement", the selling agent said.
READ MORE:
'Bittersweet' moment as family sells five-star hotel
Fish and chip shop 'institution' put on market for sale
Family sells popular city restaurant
Following a confidential sales process by Edgar Dingle at Christie & Co, Southpark has been sold to an expanding local operator.
George Hall and his daughter Janice Smith, former owners of Southpark Retirement Home, said: "Deciding to sell the family business of almost 40 years has been a tough choice but, with the younger members of the family finding their own careers and the ever-changing needs of the industry, we have taken the decision that Southpark’s future is best placed in the hands of a new team who will both honour the Southpark ethos and bring the changes that the home will need to meet the future requirements of the industry."
Mr Dingle said: "I am honoured to have been the agent to work with both parties throughout their journeys. I am delighted for Mr Hall and Mrs Smith to have exited well and can now enjoy retirement. I also wish the new owner all the best with carrying on the incredible standards and reputation that the Hall family has created."
Southpark Retirement Home was sold for an undisclosed price.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here