It has undergone significant investment, resulting in the addition of new bedrooms and enhanced facilities to meet the evolving needs of its residents.

The home, in the residential area of Duddingston, southeast of Edinburgh, has been owned by George Hall and his family since October 1984 and, "after many years of dedicated service and commitment to the well-being of its residents, they decided to sell to embark on a new chapter in their lives and pursue a well-earned retirement", the selling agent said.

Following a confidential sales process by Edgar Dingle at Christie & Co, Southpark has been sold to an expanding local operator.

George Hall and his daughter Janice Smith, former owners of Southpark Retirement Home, said: "Deciding to sell the family business of almost 40 years has been a tough choice but, with the younger members of the family finding their own careers and the ever-changing needs of the industry, we have taken the decision that Southpark’s future is best placed in the hands of a new team who will both honour the Southpark ethos and bring the changes that the home will need to meet the future requirements of the industry."

Mr Dingle said: "I am honoured to have been the agent to work with both parties throughout their journeys. I am delighted for Mr Hall and Mrs Smith to have exited well and can now enjoy retirement. I also wish the new owner all the best with carrying on the incredible standards and reputation that the Hall family has created."

Southpark Retirement Home was sold for an undisclosed price.