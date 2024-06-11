Police have named a 42-year-old woman who died following a disturbance in a West Lothian town on Sunday as Chitsidzo Chinyanga, known as Veronica.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a property on Cunnighar Road in Broxburn at about 7.55pm on Sunday.
Emergency services attended and Ms Chinyanga was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she later died.
Police arrested and charged a 46-year-old man in connection with her death, and he was due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
In a statement, Ms Chinyanga’s family said: “Veronica was a much-loved mum, sister, niece and mother to all, who will be missed dearly by many.
“We would ask that we are given privacy to come to terms with our loss at this time.”
Police Scotland Detective Chief Inspector Craig Higgins said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and we’ll do all we can to support them at this very difficult time.
“I’d like to thank the local community for their help and patience while inquiries are carried out.
“There will be a continued police presence in the area but I want to reassure everyone, this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.
“However, anyone who does have concerns can speak to officers.”
