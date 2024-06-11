CCG (Scotland) is building the affordable homes where Shawbridge Arcade stood in Pollokshaws, Glasgow, on behalf of Lowether and, part of Wheatley Group

James Ward, managing director of Lowther, said: "The regeneration at Shawbridge Street is an exciting opportunity for us to bring new life to the community while delivering quality housing that people are proud to call home.

"These new mid-market homes will give people who don’t have priority for social housing an opportunity to rent a quality home in a fantastic location."

He added: "Working closely with our partners at Scottish Government, Glasgow City Counci and CCG we expect the new homes to be completed around Spring 2026.

"Mid-market rents are a great option for people on low and modest incomes to access affordable rented accommodation. Mid-market rents with Lowther start at £459 a month."

The first phase of the development was completed earlier this year, with the handover of 34 homes.