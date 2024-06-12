Browns Food Group yesterday announced a “substantial multi-million-pound investment” in AK Stoddart, acquiring shares from Colin Wright and Ton Christiaanse.
While Dumfriesshire-based Browns declined to disclose the size of the stake acquired, the deal was characterised as “creating Scotland’s largest privately owned meat business”.
The press release announcing the deal declared: “Reinforcing investment in the Scottish meat sector by a Scottish-owned company, the combined company’s extensive domestic and global footprint will accelerate processing capacity and export capabilities, positioning the new entity as the largest Scottish-owned meat business turning over £300 million, with plans to reach £500 million through a committed investment programme.”
Incorporated in 1959, Stoddart employs 220 staff and processes around 35,000 cattle per annum through its abattoir in Ayr and processing facilities in Broxburn.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Remarkable compliments for SNP, Labour looks petrified
The two remaining shareholders of Stoddart, managing director Grant Moir and finance director Julie Fancourt, will continue to manage the day-to-day operations, “ensuring that the company’s mission and vision are upheld”, the press release said.
It added: “This alliance between Browns and Stoddart’s ensures the long-term sustainability of the pork and beef sectors from farm to fork…
“This strategic move also reinforces Browns Food Group’s confidence in Stoddart’s future and paves the way for continued growth and innovation within the industry.”
Wayne Godfrey, chief executive of Browns Food Group, said: “This investment expands our footprint in the red meat sector and will create further opportunities for growth. Stoddart’s has demonstrated a strong track record of success and innovation, and we look forward to partnering with Grant and Julie to drive the business forward and achieve new milestones together."
READ MORE: Scotland 'standout' performer on economy in UK
Mr Moir said: “We are thrilled to welcome Browns as a shareholder in the business. We have known Wayne and the Browns team for many years. After meeting with the Browns family, we feel confident that this is the right decision for the business. Being part of a larger organisation will provide greater stability and growth opportunities for the industry as a whole."
Ms Fancourt said: “It was important for us to find a buyer that not only shared our values but had an exciting vision for the future of the Scottish red meat sector. Browns Food Group is committed to supporting the Scottish farming and agricultural community and has plans to invest and substantially grow the business in the next few years.
READ MORE: Famous Scottish bridge reopens after refurbishment
"During our review and selection process, they quickly became our preferred partner. We are excited about the future and being part of that journey."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here