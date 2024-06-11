Perhaps surprisingly there was little mention of the troubles that had hit Scottish Conservative leader Mr Ross who announced on Monday he would be standing down as party leader after the election.

His decision followed a growing Tory rebellion over his decision to stand in the Westminster election - having previously said he wouldn't - and for standing in the seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East after its candidate former Scottish Office minister was deselected by the party while in hospital.

Here are some of the key exchanges in the debate hosted by presenter Stephen Jardine.



Independence

This election is about getting rid of the Tories, not independence, Anas Sarwar said.

Addressing the BBC debate, the Scottish Labour leader also made a plea to those who support independence.

"I don't support independence, I don't support a referendum, but I can understand why so many people across Scotland were looking for an escape route from a Tory Government," he said.

But Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said the issue would "not be off the table" after the election and pressed Mr Sarwar for a Labour government to allow another referendum on independence.

"You said it yourself, it's for the people of Scotland to decide, so will you respect our democratic mandate and allow us a referendum on independence?" she said.

Mr Sarwar repeated that he did not support independence, but understood why some Scots did.

Mr Ross said there had been a "decade of division" in Scotland since the independence referendum in 2014 an independence was "the obsession of the nationalists", adding: "It's not the NHS, not the education system, it's not carers. It's going to be independence above everything else and Scotland will suffer as a result of that. We can do so much better."

Mr Swinney stressed it should be "for the people of Scotland to decide the future of Scotland".

The SNP leader insisted: "People in this country have a democratic right to decide if they wish to be independent."

And he said even if the SNP lost in the election the party would continue to make the case for leaving the UK.

"The SNP is a party which believes in Scottish independence," he told the audience.

Austerity

Mr Swinney said that whether the Conservatives or Labour won the election £18 billion of public spending cuts would be made saying a range of independent expert organisations had set out such a scenario.

"The austerity we are facing in Scotland is direct product of austerity cuts from the United Kingdom Government and Anas Sarwar is going to prolong those cuts within Scotland if his party win the election," he he said: " And what that means is that Anas is not being straight."

Mr Sarwar told him: “Let me say unequivocally there will be no austerity under a Labour government. We saw the consequences of Tory austerity on this country, and how it devastated local budgets. And we also saw the consequences of austerity imposed by John Swinney when he was finance secretary.”

And he added: “Read my lips. No austerity under Labour.”

Complaining about the “carnage the Conservatives have imposed on this country and the state of the public finances”, Mr Sarwar went on to say that the election was a chance to oust the Tories from power.

He said: “In 23 days’ time the choice the people in this country have is they can wake up to five more years of Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Suella Braverman and Jacob Rees-Mogg, or we can get rid of the whole sleazy lot of them and elect a Labour government.”

But Mr Swinney accused both the Tories and Labour of having a “determination to keep austerity going”.

He added: “That is the reality people are facing in this election – austerity from the Tories or austerity from the Labour Party.”

The NHS

First Minister John Swinney apologised to a woman whose 93-year-old mother waited six hours for an ambulance this month.

A member of the BBC audience told the story of her mother, asking if the NHS was “broken”.

Responding directly, the First Minister said: “I’m very sorry that your mum had that experience, that shouldn’t have been the case.”

But the First Minister added the NHS was under “acute pressure” as a result of rising demand.

Turning to delayed discharge, the First Minister added that Scotland’s low unemployment and immigration issues caused by Brexit had led to a depleted social care workforce.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton complained it was “hard” for people to get GP appointments – noting he had met a woman in Caithness in the Highlands who had to phone her doctor’s surgery 200 times to try to get seen.

Noting that one in four GP appointments are about mental health issues, he said Scotland is dealing with a “mental health crisis”.

He added his party would fix this by trebling the digital services tax which is paid by social media giants such as Facebook and Instagram, with the cash raised from this then used to improve mental health care.

Teacher cuts

Mr Swinney was also asked by a member of the audience about teacher cuts in Glasgow and how he would tackle the issue.

"Glasgow and Scottish parents in education are sick of you passing the buck. We're sick of hearing it's Westminster's fault that education is in crisis," she asked the First Minister.

Mr Swinney said there were difficult financial issues and "there's a fixed sum of money that's available to the Scottish Government."

He added: "We've expanded that, to increase tax, to make more resources available, to invest in our public services, because we were so concerned about the levels of public funding."



Gaza

During the debate Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar said he believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has committed "war crimes".

Mr Netanyahu has been criticised for his Government's handling of the conflict in Gaza since the October 7 attack.

Speaking at the BBC debate, Mr Sarwar said: "I've been to the Gaza Strip myself to deliver aid into the Gaza Strip before I became a politician, my views are well known.

"I believe in a two-state solution, I believe Benjamin Netanyahu is committing war crimes, I believe that we need an immediate ceasefire and immediate access to humanitarian aid."