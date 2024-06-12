Audiences are being urged to “jump right in” and enjoy the excitement of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe which will feature 3,317 shows this year.
The programme, unveiled on Wednesday, includes work tackling themes ranging from politics, the environment and sport to LGBT+ and neurodiverse-led work, capitalism and AI.
Performers from 58 countries will take part in the Fringe in Edinburgh this August in shows including theatre and cabaret, comedy, dance, circus, musicals and opera.
Shows will take place everywhere from conventional venues to yurts and a bookshop, while one show will take place in a bathtub.
You’re Needy (sounds frustrating), described as a “site-specific piece for one audience member”, explores a woman’s retreat from everyday life in pursuit of peace, solitude and “wellness”.
Paul Merton and Suki Webster are among the famous faces appearing at the Fringe with their Improv Show, while others taking part include Dara O Briain, Sue Perkins, Sara Pascoe and Matt Forde.
Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “Revealing the programme is such an exciting moment for everyone involved in the Fringe, and we encourage audiences to jump right in, book some things that you know you will love, and take a chance on something new.
“The Fringe programme is bursting with every kind of performance, so whether you’re excited for theatre or cabaret, or the best of comedy, music, dance, children’s shows, magic or circus; get ready to unleash your Fringe this August and experience the creativity, excitement and passion artists bring to Edinburgh every year.
“Thank you to everyone who has a hand in making the Fringe happen. To artists, venues, workers, producers, technicians, promoters and support staff, we appreciate you and hope you have a fantastic Fringe.
“Thank you to Edinburgh’s local business community for your support; to Scotland’s residents who come out in their thousands, and to all audiences who keep the Fringe buzz alive by coming to see work. Bring on August.”
There are 354 free shows and 577 Pay What You Can/Want shows in this year’s programme.
This year, there are 262 venues and there will be 51,446 performances across the course of the festival which runs from August 2 to 26.
Fringe street events will also take place in their usual home of the High Street and the Mound, featuring international street performers, buskers and other entertainers.
