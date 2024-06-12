Edinburgh Airport has launched a campaign encouraging passengers to refrain from disruptive behaviour ahead of the peak 2024 summer season.
The international airport has teamed up with Police Scotland alongside airlines, retailers and others to launch the No Excuse for Abuse Campaign, which encourages passengers to behave responsibly at every point of their journey.
The campaign will see staff across the entire airport campus working together to share the information with visitors and asks anyone who witness individuals causing disruption or behaving unacceptably to report it to the airport’s operational control centre.
This could include abusive or threatening behaviour towards staff or drinking alcohol to excess. That information can then be shared across the network to ensure any suspected incidents can be monitored and discussed, with police action where and when required.
Bosses say the proactive approach is designed to remind everyone to treat each other with respect, and behave responsibly, which will then allow their visit to go smoothly.
READ MORE:
- Scots airport to temporarily reintroduce 100ml restrictions on liquids
- Airline launches five new routes from two Scottish airports
SUBSCRIBE: The Herald is just £1 for 3 months
Chief Operating Officer at Edinburgh Airport, Adam Wilson, said: “We know summer is the one season so many of us look forward to as we search out that break and well-earned holiday, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves while they are in the airport.
“Although instances of disruptive behaviour remain low, the No Excuse For Abuse campaign reminds every one of the responsibility we have to ensure behave in a safe and respectful manner to each other, whether that be members of your party or when interacting with staff across the campus.
“We work closely with our partners to proactively engage with passengers and encourage that responsible behaviour, but we will always take a zero-tolerance approach towards that small minority who fail to act in a responsible manner.”
Millions of people are expected to pass through the doors of Edinburgh Airport this summer as the holiday season picks up, and while the majority of people don’t cause any issues, workers say it only takes a few people to cause to distress to others.
Kirsty Logan is a Passenger Operations and Safety Manager at Edinburgh Airport and works within the terminal building, helping passengers with queries and issues.
She said: "Our roles are really focused on helping passengers get through the airport and helping where required, and the vast majority of passengers positively engage with us.
"We know travelling through an airport can be quite stressful but there is no excuse for abusing anyone who is looking to help or listen to your concerns or behaving in a way that causes distress or alarm to staff or other passengers.
"We want to help and we want people to keep that in mind if issues arise, and make sure everyone has a great start to their trip."
Police Scotland’s Inspector Caroline Flynn added: “"We are delighted to be working with partners supporting the No Excuse for Abuse campaign to enhance the safety of both staff and passengers at Edinburgh Airport.
"Everyone has the right to carry out their working duties without fear of being subjected to violence, abuse or intimidation. Likewise, other passengers should be able to travel through the airport without experiencing such behaviour.
"Officers will work with partners to closely monitor any issues and take action where necessary."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel