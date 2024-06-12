After the final encore, it was up to Buck's Bar to ensure that the rapper and her crew were well fed with a delivery of 76 chicken burgers, costing over £1,000.

Posting a series of photos of staff members alongside the 'record breaking' order, a member of the Buck's team said: "Bucks biggest chicken burger order ever.

"Tonight Buck’s Bar history was made thanks to Doja Cat and her road crew ordering over £1,000 worth of chicken burgers.



"76 Buck’s burgers made the journey to the OVO Hydro following her sold out gig beating Nickleback and Nicki Minaj’s orders over the last month.

"Thank you, we hope you enjoy."

The post has since amassed over 1,300 likes, with Glasgow businesses including Piece sharing their congratulations.

Buck's Bar currently operates three branches across the city centre, Trongate and Southside as well as two sister locations in Edinburgh.

Quizzed as to which kitchen had completed sizeable the order, a team member confirmed that all 76 burgers were prepared at the West Regent Street restaurant before being delivered to the Hydro.



In the past, Buck's Bar has catered for big name acts visiting Glasgow such as Billie Eilish and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.