People in Orkney have the highest ‘healthy life expectancy’ in the UK according to new research.
But it’s not so good for places such as Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and North Ayrshire which all rank at the bottom of the list in Scotland.
Harlow Leisurezone produced the data and looked at the average healthy life expectancy across the UK, with Scotland coming in fifth in total in their overall regions behind the South East of England, the South West of England, London and the East of England.
Healthy life expectancy refers to the amount of a lifetime spent in ‘very good’ or ‘good’ health and is based on how individuals perceive their general wellbeing.
Orkney comes out on top across the whole of the UK with an expectancy of 74.35 while there’s an 18.65 year gap to North Ayrshire at the bottom of the Scottish table with 55.7.
Island life is clearly good for keeping your health up with Na h-Eileanan Siar second highest on the list 67.9 while places such as East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire and Aberdeen make up the Scottish top five.
Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “There are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.
“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.
“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.
“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for seven to nine hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.
“Finally, monitor yourself. Everybody is different, so find what works for you, and the best way to do this is with regular health check-ups so you can nip any potential problems in the bud.”
