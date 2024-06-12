More than 50 artists will showcase their work to the public during the fifth outing of a popular seaside summer festival in Fife.
Hosted in Fife’s ‘Robinson Crusoe’ village of Lower Largo, the Largo Arts Festival will run from Saturday 13 July to Sunday 21 July, and will feature an array of arts and crafts by 53 artists, sculptors, and makers exhibiting in 33 open studios across the village and surrounding areas.
Upper Largo and Lundin Links will also host some of the artists’ exhibition throughout the festival.
Music will also be a key feature of the festival with King Creosote, aka acclaimed singer-songwriter Kenny Anderson, performing a series of intimate outdoor gigs in Lower Largo during the week.
Other musical highlights include Edinburgh-based indie songwriter Dan Wilson as Withered Hand, Pip Dylan and popular Fife bands such as the Best Dressed Blues Band, Astral Suns, Lights Out By Nine, Sirens and Sleekit with many of the gigs free in local venues.
For youngsters, the legendary Artie’s Singing Kettle returns to community arts café and venue The Aurrie while young and old can participate in the annual painting competition.
Largo Arts Week director Dougi McMillan said: “The core of Largo Arts Week’s success is our open studios and we are delighted to offer an amazing array of arts and crafts with 53 artists exhibiting in 33 studios.
“Music will be another major component of the week with well-known names such as King Creosote joining other bands in a packed programme of music every evening of the festival.
"There’s something for everyone and we’re sure there’ll be a real carnival atmosphere in the villages throughout the week.”
Lower Largo is often called Fife’s Robinson Crusoe village due to it being the birthplace of the renowned Scottish Privateer Alexander Selkirk, who spent four years and four months as a castaway after being marooned by his captain on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific Ocean.
Selkirk’s story was the subject of the Robinson Crusoe novel written by Daniel Defoe in 1719, and it is believed to have inspired the Tom Hanks Hollywood film, Castaway.
Lower Largo and the surrounding villages have in recent years become a creative hub for a range of artists inspired by its coast and countryside.
Among the artists exhibiting this year are internationally renowned artist and sculptor David Mach and other acclaimed artists including Alan Faulds, Keiko Mukaide RA, Dominique Cameron RSW, Robert Mach and Simon Ward RA.
Local venues The Crusoe Hotel, The Upper Largo Hotel and The Aurrie will all be featuring evening entertainment during the week.
One other unique feature of the week-long festval this year is that all participating artists have each been invited to decorate a ceramic earthenware ‘Largo Fifie herring’ which has been created by ceramic artist Simon Ward.
All the completed “fifies” will be auctioned at the end of the festival with the proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.
Largo Arts Week is also indebted to all of its sponsors, which this year includes Fife Strategic Events Fund and Levenmouth Reconnected.
Full details of Largo Arts Week’s 2024 programme can be found on its website.
