A Scottish charity is calling on members of the LGBTQ+ community to come forward and have their voices heard on what makes them proud to be a part of Pride.
The campaign comes during Pride month, which runs for the entirety of June, which sees marches and events take place across the country to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
The new campaign, Proud Because, launched by LGBT Youth Scotland, aims to gather unique stories and perspectives of what makes people proud as part of Pride celebrations.
Mhairi Crawford, Chief Executive of LGBT Youth Scotland, said: "After the inspiring stories we heard last year through the (Un)seen (Un)heard project, we're eager to see even more people get involved this year with #ProudBecause.
“It’s vital that we make sure that voices of young people are heard within the LGBTQ+ community as they after often greatly underrepresented.
"This project will aim to give members of the LGBTQ+ community the chance to come forward and share what Pride means to them, this is a brilliant chance for them to share their stories.
"We’ve got a full calendar of workshops we are due to run this Pride and I can’t wait to see everybody out in full force celebrating what it is that makes them unique, it’s always a fantastic experience speaking to young people at Pride, and it gives me real hope for the future.”
READ MORE:
- Festival seeks to amplify pride in historic Glasgow district
- Overwhelming parental support for LGBT-inclusive education
- Trans people facing 'worst societal' discrimination
Set to run in conjunction with the (Un)seen (Un)heard campaign, launched last summer, workshops will be held at five Pride events across the country.
Beyond physical events, LGBT Youth Scotland champions digital participation, offering an online platform where young people can contribute.
This digital space ensures accessibility and broadens the reach of the campaign, allowing for a diverse collection of experiences and stories to be shared and celebrated.
When asked what Pride means to them, one participant said: “It’s a combination of celebrating who we are, celebrating how far we’ve come and sending a message that we need to keep moving forward onwards and onwards as the years go by.”
Another added: “Pride events, do kind of connect me to the history of LGBTQ people as a community.
“I think pride is something that cements these very disparate groups of people who only really are connected by the fact that they’re discriminated against for various queering features of themselves, it’s kind of an event that brings people together as a unified whole that makes them go, “oh wow, we’re actually not just individual people. We are a group of people”.
“I think even if somebody is an objectively extremely weird person, pride is a way to say “Look, I’m here, and I’m a human being that is here, now, in front of you”.”
Launched in 2023, the (Un)seen (Un)heard project held 43 workshops, gathering almost 200 submissions from over 340 participants.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here