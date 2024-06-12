More than 150 young musicians, aged from seven to 18 performed at the events. Audiences enjoyed a variety of music ranging from traditional Scottish and Hindi folk songs to excerpts of Peter Warlock’s ‘Capriol Suite’ and a rendition of Sly and the Family Stone’s soul classic ‘Everyday People’.

The concerts were attended by Govanhill community members, Big Noise staff and volunteers, and local politicians, including Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren.

The Big Noise programme aims to give children a high-quality music education, where the symphony orchestra becomes a community supporting the young people to gain vital life skills such as confidence, resilience, creativity and aspiration.

Big Noise Govanhill launched in 2013 and now works with around 1,100 children, young people, and their families every week. (Image: Sistema Scotland)

The concerts allowed the public to see the hard work put in by the young members over the last year, and give people in the community a day out.

Kate McPhail, acting head of centre at Big Noise Govanhill, said: “We were so pleased to celebrate another fantastic year of Big Noise in Glasgow with these two concerts at Elim Church.

“These events were a huge success, thanks to the performances from all our children and young people and our community orchestra.

“This has been a special year for Big Noise Govanhill, where we’ve seen our young people become more confident and develop as young musicians.

“There have been many highlights, including performing side-by-side with the RSNO and seeing some of our young people go on to gain places at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

“Events like this help to show what Big Noise is all about – celebrating positive achievements and the potential in our amazing Big Noise communities.”

Alongside performances from a number of Big Noise orchestras, Monday's concert also showcased the debut of the newly formed Symphony Orchestra, comprising players from Big Noise Govanhill’s strings, wind, brass, and percussion departments.

The event also included a performance by Big Noise Govanhill’s Del Mondo adult community orchestra.

Duygu Kaya, aged 12, who plays violin and has been a member of Big Noise Govanhill for five years, said: “My favourite part of the concert was when all of our different groups came together to play as one big symphony orchestra - I thought we played really well! I also introduced a song to the audience which was nerve-racking, but Big Noise helped me to feel confident. They help me a lot. It was nice to have my Dad and Brother come to see me play too, I felt really proud.”

Big Noise Govanhill launched in 2013 and now works with around 1,100 children, young people, and their families every week, supporting them to reach their full potential.

The charity Sistema Scotland also delivers Big Noise projects across the rest of the country including one in the Raploch community of Stirling which has run since 2008 and has over 500 members from infants to sixth-year pupils.

Lord Provost Jaqueline McLaren with Sean Malak (12) and Duygu Kaya (12). (Image: Sistema Scotland)

They run other programmes in areas including, Dundee, Torry in Aberdeen, and Wester Hailes in Edinburgh, supporting more than 3,500 children all together.

Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, added: "Big Noise Govanhill is big news.

“It’s always great to attend the Summer Concert and literally, hear how well everyone’s doing. The music is always magic. Well done to everyone involved.”