A hearing had been called because of the “significant public interest” in the venue plan put forward by AEG Europe, the firm behind the hugely successful Taylor Swift Murrayfield Stadium concerts.

Construction on the privately funded arena is proposed to begin in 2025 and will continue over the course of two years, with the aim of delivering the first event in 2027.

AEG Europe, which owns London’s The O2 Arena and Berlin’s Uber Arena, is working with "award-winning developers and site owners Parabola on the new arena, which will span 18,500 square metres and attract an estimated 700,000 visitors per year".

The firm says it is "at the forefront in delivering international tours with world-renowned artists including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber".

AEG Europe, the owner and promoter of London's O2 arena, submitted the planning application for the arena to the City of Edinburgh Council in February.

The 8,500-capacity venue will have space for 4,671 standing and the rest seated.

It is estimated the building will employ 1,350 people per annum once up and running.

"We are delighted to have been granted planning consent for a cutting-edge new venue for Edinburgh," says Alex Hill, president and chief executive of AEG Europe. "Having worked closely with City of Edinburgh Council, we strongly believe the arena will deliver huge benefits to the city throughout every stage of the building’s life cycle – from development to completion, for years to come when we’re bringing the world’s best artists to the Scottish stage."

Alistair Wood, executive vice president, real estate and development, AEG Europe, adds: "We thank the City of Edinburgh Council for their forward-thinking and proactive approach and for their shared vision of a new best-in-class arena for Edinburgh. We now turn our attention to expanding on these plans through the appointment of an external contractor, as well as seeking naming rights partners and finalising funding partners."

The firm said that "Edinburgh’s current largest indoor venue is the 3,000-cap O2 Academy Edinburgh".

Forth freeport chief underlines 'urgency' of green jobs revolution

The US-born banking veteran who chairs Forth Green Freeport (FGF) has outlined her hopes that the project can bring sustained high-value employment to areas blighted by industrial decline, while highlighting the urgency of the energy transition.

The green freeport, one of two in Scotland along with its counterpart in Inverness and Cromarty Firth, officially opens for business today after the Scottish and UK Governments granted approval of its outline business case. It means three sites covered by the freeport - Grangemouth, Rosyth and Mid-Forth (Leith and Burntisland) - now have a special tax designation allowing them to incentivise companies to establish bases and in turn create jobs in an area spanning 550 hectares.

Jewellery giant launches its largest Scottish store

A historic luxury jeweller has opened its largest Scottish store on one of the country’s most famous shopping streets.

The gemstone and watches giant that was founded almost 250 years ago has unveiled a new double-storey showroom that offers "a truly luxurious experience" and comes with a hospitality area.

Mappin and Webb, which has outlets across Scotland including in Glasgow and at Gleneagles Hotel, has claimed a space on Multrees Walk in Edinburgh.