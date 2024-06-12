Jean was a former hospital secretary but took up work in bars and restaurants alongside working for a travel company on the island before she was found dead in 2009.

She left behind her three sons, Robert, David and Michael, who hired a private investigator after official investigations dried up, and they believe she was murdered.

What are the new developments?

In a significant update on the case, the private investigator hired by Jean’s sons, Haris Veramon, has informed them that they have identified her killer, 15 years after her body was found.

Jean’s youngest son, Michael Porter, released a statement on social media to announce the update, he said: “It is an overwhelming pleasure to share the fantastic news and progressing in the fight for justice for Jean.

“Last year we hired the amazing Haris Veramon, a highly-skilled private investigator, and he has worked tirelessly to uncover the truth in mum’s tragic death.

“Haris has made a new investigation, producing a 29-page detailed report uncovering new information, clues, and evidence and together we have found witnesses.

“Now, after 15 long years the case will be solved. Thanks to Haris, we have identified the person who killed our mum, Jean, and now the puzzle takes shape and is very nearly complete.

“Haris’ passion and dedication to fighting out the truth has been heartwarming; he fights the fight like we do.

“Mum’s voice continues to be heard, even more so now than ever.”

Porter signed off on the post with a quote from Lois McMaster Bujold which read ‘The dead cannot cry out for justice; it is a duty of the living to do so for them’ and the hashtag they have used for the campaign #JusticeForJean.

When did she die?

Jean Hanlon’s body was discovered in March 2009, four days after she was last seen alive.

She was on a date the night that she died and texted a friend for help before she disappeared.

Her body was discovered in the sea off the island’s capital Heraklion, nearly 20km from where she was living in Kato Gouves.

How did she die?

Jean Hanlon’s death has been the subject of much speculation, and the investigation has been hindered by problems and delays. Initially, the local coroner ruled she had drowned, a verdict that suggested her death was accidental.

However, later it was declared that Ms Hanlon had died from a neck injury before her body ended up in the sea as the coroner changed his opinion.

What happened with the investigation?

The Department of Organised Crime investigated the case, and it confirmed Jean’s death wasn’t an accident, however, detectives advised Jean’s family that they had to close the case due to lack of evidence.

Police identified two male suspects – a Greek and a Belgian who were both friends of Ms Hanlon’s on the island.

They both insisted they were innocent, but came under suspicion because of inconsistencies in their statements, however, were released after questioning.

Ms Hanlon's diary showed her relationship with a Greek man had grown tense shortly before her death and a friend said she had complained of being followed by a man in a car on the day she died.

What did her family say?

Jean Hanlon’s family speculated from the outset that she was either killed deliberately or in a traffic accident and that her body ending up in the sea was part of a cover-up.

After the police investigation was closed, Ms Hanlon’s family campaigned for a fresh probe into her death, which was also featured in a Channel Five documentary, ‘The Killing of Jean Hanlon – Murder in Paradise’.