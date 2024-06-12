The first page came at 3.39 on Monday after a member of the public spotted a windsurfer who appeared to be in difficulty off Longniddry. They were reported as attempting to swim ashore and making no headway.

The volunteer crew assembled, launching the lifeboat shortly after, only to be stood down en-route after the casualty made it ashore into the care of Fisherrow Coastguard Rescue Team.

The second launch came early on Wednesday morning at 6.05am when the Coastguard were alerted to two individuals cut off by the tide on rocks to the east of North Berwick. There are a number of tidal islands in the area known collectively as the Leithies.

The lifeboat was guided to the scene by members of North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team. The casualties were transported approximately 200m back to shore and handed over to the care of the Coastguard Rescue Team.

Water Safety Officer Duncan Barbour said: "There are a number of areas around the coast that can be cut off from the mainland at high tide. It’s important to check the local tide times, which you can do online or at the local harbour masters office."

The incidents after two anglers were saved by the RNLI after their kayak sank in the North Sea as light faded last week.

The lifeboat crew from Newbiggin, Northumberland, switched off their engine so they could hear shouts of help when they were in the search zone but could not see the casualties.

The anglers were taken ashore and given checks before they were transferred to an ambulance.