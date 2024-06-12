Family of Scotland players, Sportscene pundits, and huge Tartan Army groups were pictured soaking in the atmosphere at Glasgow airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Ex-Scotland payers and pundits Steven Thompson, Neil McCann and Leanne Cochrane were pictured checking in.

Steven Thompson, Neil McCann and Leanne Cochrane at Glasgow Airport (Image: Gordon Terris)

The family of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour were also spotted, with his full family wearing kilts, and the new jersey.

Billy Gilmour's family head to see him compete in Euro 2024 (Image: Gordon Terris)

Three Scotland fans, two of which were both wearing prosthetic legs, have dubbed themselves ‘Four Legs on Tour’.

(Image: Gordon Terris)

Multiple factions of the Tartan Army including branches from Ayr, Barnsley, Kilmarnock, Stirling and Forfar were in high spirits, as they hope to see their country reach a knock-out stage in a major championship for the first time in history.

Scotland's Tartan Army fans at Glasgow Airport wednesday a they head to Germany for the European Championships (Image: Gordon Terris)

Scotland will face Germany on Friday 14 June in Munich, Switzerland on Wednesday 19 June in Cologne, and Hungary on Sunday 23 June in Stuttgart.

An estimated 200,000 fans are heading to Germany for the tournament.