Scotland fans have been spotted in their masses flying out of the country today just two days before the opening Euro 2024 match against host nation Germany.
Hundreds of Tartan Army could be seen with smiles on their face as they get ready to witness their team’s first competitive abroad tournament since France 1998.
Family of Scotland players, Sportscene pundits, and huge Tartan Army groups were pictured soaking in the atmosphere at Glasgow airport on Wednesday afternoon.
Ex-Scotland payers and pundits Steven Thompson, Neil McCann and Leanne Cochrane were pictured checking in.
The family of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour were also spotted, with his full family wearing kilts, and the new jersey.
Three Scotland fans, two of which were both wearing prosthetic legs, have dubbed themselves ‘Four Legs on Tour’.
Multiple factions of the Tartan Army including branches from Ayr, Barnsley, Kilmarnock, Stirling and Forfar were in high spirits, as they hope to see their country reach a knock-out stage in a major championship for the first time in history.
Scotland will face Germany on Friday 14 June in Munich, Switzerland on Wednesday 19 June in Cologne, and Hungary on Sunday 23 June in Stuttgart.
An estimated 200,000 fans are heading to Germany for the tournament.
