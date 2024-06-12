Labour’s plans for a windfall tax hike have been cast into the spotlight ahead of publication of its general election manifesto tomorrow after an exploration pioneer suffered a major setback amid uncertainty in the oil and gas sector.
Deltic Energy announced that it would surrender its stake in the bumper Pensacola discovery it made with Shell after finding it could not secure the funds needed to cover its share of work on the find.
The company admitted defeat after a last ditch bid to find a partner to buy a stake in Pensacola or to secure bank funding drew a blank.
Announcing its decision to withdraw from the Pensacola licence, Deltic cited “deteriorating sentiment towards the oil and gas industry as a result of ongoing fiscal volatility and negative political rhetoric in the run-up to the July election”.
READ MORE: Scottish turbine plant delay highlights energy jobs challenge as Labour predicts boom
Deltic said in April that rhetoric emanating from the Labour Party following the Conservative Government’s windfall tax changes had “a severely negative effect on the ability of UK Exploration and Production companies to commit to long term investments in the North Sea”.
In February Labour said it would increase the rate of the windfall tax to 78%, from 75% and close “loopholes” that diluted the levy’s impact. This was thought to be a reference to the investment allowance introduced with the windfall tax in 2022.
Industry leaders have warned Labour’s plans would lead to sharp cuts in North Sea investment and jobs if they are implemented.
Following Deltic’s decision to withdraw from the Pensacola licence Shell is in line to inherit most of its interest in a project that showed there are still big finds to be made in the North Sea.
Deltic persuaded Shell to buy into the Pensacola licence in 2019 after using modern technology to identify fresh prospects in what is seen as a mature basin.
READ MORE: Scotland's dependence on oil and gas clear amid North Sea fears
However, Labour has said it will not issue any new North Sea exploration licences on environmental grounds if it wins the general election set for July 4.
Final proposals will be included in the election manifesto that Labour will publish on Thursday.
Deltic has a stock market valuation of around £10 million compared with £175 billion for Shell.
The North Sea oil and gas industry regulator has led a push to maximise the economic recovery of the area’s reserves in recent years. In 2020 it updated its strategy to require the industry to operate in a way consistent with the UK’s net zero ambitions.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here