Andrew Radford has doodled, scribbled and collaged since childhood, his main inspiration coming from found and discarded objects. The works on display in this exhibition were created from objects found as a result of rummaging through skips, flea markets and junk shops across Edinburgh and further afield. Each artwork is shaped, coloured and burnished to create something totally different from the object’s original state.

https://www.uprightgallery.com/

Outside the Box (Image: free)

Arctic Swell: a simple melody

15 June-4 August. Entry free. Street Level Photoworks, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

An installation of still and moving image, artist Kotryna Ula Kiliulyte seeks to soothe solastalgia - anxiety stemming from the man-made climate crisis. The works on display span both galleries, one of which is a “darkroom” of video and photographic lightboxes while the “lightroom” comprises of wall based and suspended imagery.

Arctic Swell (Image: free)

https://www.streetlevelphotoworks.org/

Beyond

15 June-5 September. Entry free. The Modern Institute, 14-20 Osborne Street, Glasgow, G1 5QN.

The natural world emerged as the defining theme and subject for artist Kim Bohie in the 1990s and her works never feature people. This exhibition features a selection of her artworks that try to develop a personal collection to place, engaging with ideas around spiritual and physical closeness.

https://www.themoderninstitute.com/

Offerings for Escalante

15 June-1 September. Entry free. Gallery of Modern Art, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH.

Artist duo Enzo Camacho and Ami Lien have built on their long-term research concerning the island of Negros in the Philippines for this latest exhibition. Occupying a gallery originally built in the 19th century as a trade exchange, the exhibition also including an experimental documentary as well as a 16mm film animation, drawings on handmade paper and a light-based installation.

https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk

Richard Wright

15 June-5 September. Entry free. The Modern Institute, 3 Aird’s Lane, Glasgow, G1 5HU.

Richard Wright presents a new wall painting at Aird’s Lane, a work that is both site-specific and temporary. The artist has worked with a close-knit team on the installation for two weeks having to work and rework drawings to eventually produce this complex digital cartoon that has been scaled and transposed to the gallery wall.

https://www.themoderninstitute.com/

Delainia: 17071965 Unfolding

15 June-13 October. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

Present with an expansive and layered installation is a body of work from artist Delaine le Bas. Across the exhibition, Delaine evokes forms of social and psychological commentary through the recurrent use of texts, the reactivation of personal and archival ephemera and symbols from classical mythology and popular culture.

https://www.tramway.org/

After Kinte

15-16 June. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

After Kinte is a newly commissioned performance from Glasgow-based artist Tako Taal. The show builds on research into the format of the actors’ roundtable and continues Taal’s interest in the slippage between individual identity and wider cultural histories.

https://www.tramway.org/

Cathy Wilkes

15 June-29 September. Entry free. The Hunterian, University of Glasgow, University Avenue, G12 8QQ.

Artist Cathy Wilkes is taking over The Hunterian with an exhibition of new sculpture and painting. It responds to issues of war and conflict and is influenced by Wilkes’ childhood in Northern Ireland and by histories of experiences of violence.

https://www.gla.ac.uk/

Father and Sons

19 June-4 July. Entry free. Glasgow Art Club, 185 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HU.

Artist Alexander Dakers has helped many families in need with his artworks, this time he’s bringing a sentimental exhibition to Glasgow in homage to his late dad. The show is not only designed to display the works of the artist, but also help anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one.

http://www.zanderartwork.com/

Gallowgate International Exhibition

15-29 June. Entry free. Gallowgate Artists Studios, 15 East Campbell Street, Glasgow, G1 5DT.

Gallowgate International Exhibition is a group show featuring work from a mix of Glasgow Studio artists that’s taken over three floors of Gallowgate Studios. Some of the artists will also be having open studios on request to showcase the processes behind the pieces.

http://gallowgateartiststudios.co.uk/