It is carrying out an investigation into suspected criminal offences in the procurement of PPE contracts by PPE Medpro.

Baroness Michelle Mone, 52, and her husband Doug Barrowman, 59, have faced controversy over the so-called “VIP lane” contracts granted to some suppliers during the coronavirus pandemic.

PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Mr Barrowman, was awarded Government contracts worth more than £200 million to supply personal protective equipment after Lady Mone recommended it to ministers.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has since issued breach of contract proceedings over the 2020 deal on the supply of gowns.

Both Lady Mone and Mr Barrowman deny any wrongdoing.