The City of Edinburgh Council, working in collaboration with the Edinburgh-Meadowbank (EDMB) Consortium, brought forward the plans.

Council papers show: “This application has been referred to the Development Management Sub-committee as 56 objections raising material planning considerations have been received and the recommendation is to approve.”

Neighbours lodged objections around parking, the position of the buildings and green space, with one adding: “The proposed development reduces CO2 absorbing trees at a time of climate crisis.”

The council said earlier the plans had been “informed by the views and aspirations arising from previous community led consultations and working groups, particularly the preferences for a vibrant pedestrian focussed street network and improved connections through the site to the wider existing community”.

The council said earlier: “High-quality landscaping zones, green spaces and public realm to encourage activity and a sense of place across the greater site area have been prioritised throughout the evolution of the design.

“An intelligent mix of over 35 per cent affordable housing provision, for sale and rental properties along with a new GP surgery, community and café areas and also retail spaces are key components of the vision for the ambitious development.”

The consortium of Graham, Miller Homes and Panacea Property Development was earlier appointed to deliver the multi-million-pound regeneration housing development.