An 88-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a road crash in East Ayrshire a week ago has died in hospital.
The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after a car she was travelling in as a passenger collided with an HGV on the A70 at Ochiltree last Tuesday.
The 59-year-old female driver of the MG ZS was also taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical.
READ MORE: Man, 46, dies in weekend crash in Fife as police inform family
The 30-year-old male driver of the HGV was uninjured in the collision, which occurred on the A70 Ochiltree to Coalhill at the junction of the Killoch at around 1.30pm on June 4.
Police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday afternoon the 88-year-old female passenger of the MG ZS died in hospital on Monday evening.
Sergeant Gordon Stewart said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died and we are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.
“I would also ask anyone who was travelling on the road around the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1705 of 4 June.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here