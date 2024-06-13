George McGavin, entomologist and author
Where is it?
Iona.
How did you discover it?
We always spent our family summer holidays somewhere on the west coast of Scotland, or on one of the islands. It’s hard to pick one special place but, if I had to, it would be Iona. I grew up in the 1950s and 1960s when holidaying at home was pretty much the norm. These days people seem to want to go abroad and lie about on beaches. I’m so glad I had the chance to get to know the beauty and grandeur of Scotland.
How often do you go?
I haven’t been back since I was a teenager and I’m beginning to wonder why?
What’s your favourite memory?
On Iona I was free to wander and play all day, even walk around the whole island, as long as I was back in time for tea. An abiding memory is walking across the island to the secluded bay at Port Ban.
The flowers of the machair were alive with insects and just offshore I could see a seal bobbing its head out of the water. I had heard the seals respond to music and so I started whistling and singing Ca' The Yowes over and over again.
To my great joy and amazement, the seal dipped below the surface and came closer and closer until it was only a few yards away. In that moment, nothing else mattered. It was just me and the seal alone together in one of the most beautiful places I had ever seen.
Who do you take?
None of my grandchildren have ever been to Scotland, let alone its magnificent islands, so I suppose it is my grandfatherly duty to take them there one day quite soon. I’d want them to fall in love with it as I did. I’d still like to spend a little while on my own, though. What do you take?
These days, a camera to take macro photographs of the insects. While I’d love to go back to visit Iona, I would always be worried that it might have changed - that modernity might dash my fond childhood memories to pieces.
I don’t know if it’s possible, but I’d like to take a small tent and pitch it at Port Ban for a night and wake up to the sound of Atlantic waves breaking gently on the shore. Come to think of it, if that was the last thing I ever saw, I’d be happy.
What do you leave behind?
I leave nothing behind when I visit somewhere and even take away some of the rubbish others have left. I still cannot understand why people visit a beautiful place only to pollute it. I did leave a bit of my heart on Iona when I was a boy.
Sum it up in five words.
Glorious. Peaceful. Timeless. Enchanting. Unspoiled.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
I’d love to visit all the Scottish islands, especially some of the smaller ones like Coll, Tiree, Rum, Eigg and Barra. I’d better get a bend on as I’m not getting any younger.
The Good Bug: A Celebration of Insects and What We Can Do to Protect Them by George McGavin (Michael O'Mara Books, £10.99), is published on June 20
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here