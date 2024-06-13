A JET2 flight from Glasgow had to be diverted after a disruptive passenger ran amok shortly after takeoff.
The aircraft left Scotland’s biggest city shortly before 4pm on Wednesday to take holidaymakers to Tenerife.
But it was forced to make an almost immediate re-route mid-air after a passenger, believed to be drunk, allegedly began fighting with other travellers and air staff.
The plane had to be diverted to Shannon Airport in Ireland, where police boarded the aircraft.
Footage from onboard the aircraft shows the man being taken off the plane by Police.
According to reports in The Scottish Sun, the passenger was handcuffed with his arms behind his back, while an officer used a seatbelt to drag him by his legs.
The man was arrested and is currently in custody while Gardaí officers investigate the incident.
A Gardaí spokesperson said: "Gardaí attached to Shannon Airport arrested a man, aged in his 20s following an incident on board an aircraft that diverted to Shannon Airport earlier this evening Wednesday 12th June, 2024 at approximately 5.30pm.
"Gardaí met the aircraft and arrested the man under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in County Clare.
"Investigations are ongoing."
A Jet2 spokesperson told The Sun: "We can confirm that flight LS155 from Glasgow to Tenerife has diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon so that police could offload a disruptive passenger."
