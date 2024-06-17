The candidates for the July 4 general election in Scotland have been revealed.
It is only a matter of weeks now until Scots go to the polls to decide their future representatives in Westminster – and which party will lead the country.
Now the official candidates for each constituency have been announced, and we've put together the full list of who is standing in every single seat in Scotland – and the party they represent.
You can also use our interactive map below to find out who is standing in your constituency.
Aberdeen North
-
Charlie Abel (Alba Party)
-
Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party)
-
Desmond Bouse (Liberal Democrats)
-
Lucas Grant (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
-
Esme Houston (Scottish Green Party)
-
Kenneth Leggat (Reform UK)
-
Dawn Smith (Scottish Family Party)
-
Gillian Tebberen (Conservative and Unionist Party)
-
Lynn Thomson (Labour Party)
Aberdeen South
-
Graeme Craib (Scottish Family Party)
-
Stephen Flynn (SNP)
-
Jeff Goodhall (Lib Dem)
-
Guy Ingerson (Green)
-
M. Tauqeer Malik (Labour)
-
Sophie Molly (Independent)
-
Michael Pearce (Reform)
-
John Wheeler (Conservative)
Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
-
Ian Bailey (Lib Dem)
-
Andy Brown (Labour)
-
Jo Hart (Reform)
-
Seumus Logan (SNP)
-
Douglas Gordon Ross (Conservative)
Airdrie and Shotts
- David Hall (Reform)
- Alexandra Herdman (Conservative)
- John Jo Leckie (British Unionist Party)
- Anum Qaisar (SNP)
- Josh Robertson (Alba)
- Kenneth Stevenson (Labour)
- Lewis Younie (Lib Dem)
Alloa and Grangemouth
- Eva Comrie (Independent)
- Richard Fairley (Reform)
- Tom Flanagan (Workers Party of Britain)
- Brian Leishman (Labour)
- Kenny MacAskill (Alba)
- Adrian May (Lib Dem)
- John Nicolson (SNP)
- Rachel Nunn (Conservative)
- Nariese Whyte (Green)
Angus and Perthshire Glens
- Elizabeth Carr-Ellis (Labour)
- Dave Doogan (SNP)
- Stephen Charles Kerr (Conservative)
- Claire Margaret McLaren (Lib Dem)
- Kenneth Morton (Reform)
- Dan Peña (Independent)
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
- Richard John Brooks (Conservative)
- Moira Macpherson Brown (Sovereignty)
- Cheryl-Ann Cruickshank (Labour)
- David Ronald Evans (Lib Dem)
- Stephen Patrick Gethins (SNP)
- Ghazi Khan (Alba)
- Gwen Wood (Reform)
Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
- Amanda Jane Hargreaves Hampsey (Conservative)
- Melanie Hurst (Reform)
- Tommy Macpherson (Independent)
- Hamish Maxwell (Labour)
- Brendan O'Hara (SNP)
- Alan Reid (Lib Dem)
Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- Allan Dorans (SNP)
- Martin Dowey (Conservative)
- Paul Kennedy (Lib Dem)
- Andrew Russell (Reform)
- Elaine Stewart (Labour)
- Korin Matthew Vallance (Green)
- Corri Wilson (Alba)
Bathgate and Linlithgow
- Martyn Day (SNP)
- John Hannah (Independence for Scotland Party)
- Simon Jay (Green)
- Stuart James McArthur (Independent)
- Jamie McNamee (Reform)
- Lynn Munro (Conservative)
- Sally Pattle (Lib Dem)
- Kirsteen Sullivan (Labour)
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- Ray Georgeson (Lib Dem)
- Hamish Goldie-Scot (Scottish Family Party)
- Carolyn Grant (Reform)
- John Lamont (Conservative)
- Neil MacKinnon (Green)
- Ellie Merton (Independent)
- Caitlin Stott (Labour)
- David James Wilson (SNP)
Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
- Lucy Beattie (SNP)
- Steve Chisholm (Alba)
- Fiona Fawcett (Conservative)
- Eva Kestner (Labour)
- Sandra Skinner (Reform)
- Jamie Stone (Lib Dem)
- Anne Thomas (Green)
Central Ayrshire
- Kevin Thomas Blades (Reform)
- Elaine Ford (Lib Dem)
- Alan Gemmell (Labour)
- Tom Kerr (Green)
- Allan MacMillan (Social Democratic Party)
- Louise McDaid (Socialist Labour Party)
- Annie McIndoe (SNP)
- David Rocks (Conservative)
Coatbridge and Bellshill
- Steven Bonnar (SNP)
- Emma Farthing (Lib Dem)
- Drew Thomas Gilchrist (Communist Party of Britain)
- Leo Francis Lanahan (Scottish Family Party)
- Patrick Pearse McAleer (Green)
- Frank McNally (Labour)
- Fionna McRae (Reform)
- Christina Sandhu (Conservative)
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
- Lesley Backhouse (SNP)
- Sonia Davidson (Reform)
- Fraser Graham (Lib Dem)
- Johnny Gray (Conservative)
- Mags Hall (Green)
- Neale Hanvey (Alba)
- Caz Paul (Scottish Libertarian Party)
- Melanie Ward (Labour)
Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
- Satbir Gill (Conservative)
- Adam Harley (Lib Dem)
- Anne McCrossan (Green)
- Stuart McDonald (SNP)
- Katrina Murray (Labour)
- Billy Ross (Reform)
Dumfries and Galloway
- John Cooper (Conservative)
- David P Griffiths (Heritage Party)
- Charles Anthony Keal (Reform)
- Tracey Little (SNP)
- Iain McDonald (Lib Dem)
- Laura Moodie (Green)
- James Wallace (Labour)
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- Dominic Ashmole (Green)
- Drummond Begg (Lib Dem)
- Daniel Coleman (Labour)
- Gareth Kirk (Scottish Family Party)
- David Alexander Kirkwood (Reform)
- Kim Marshall (SNP)
- David Mundell (Conservative)
Dundee Central
- Daniel Coleman (Lib Dem)
- Susan Ettle (Scottish Family Party)
- Emma Farquhar (Conservative)
- Chris Law (SNP)
- Vicky McCann (Reform)
- Richard McCready (Labour)
- Jim McFarlane (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
- Raymond Mennie (Workers Party of Britain)
- Niko Omilana (Independent)
- Alan Ross (Alba)
Dunfermline and Dollar
- Naz Anis-Miah (SNP)
- Ryan Blackadder (Green)
- Udo Van Den Brock (Reform)
- Lauren Buchanan-Quigley (Lib Dem)
- Graeme Downie (Labour)
- Graham Wilson Hadley (Independent)
- Thomas Heald (Conservative)
- George Morton (Independent)
- Danny Smith (Scottish Family Party)
East Kilbride and Strathaven
- Grant Daniel Costello (SNP)
- Ross Alexander Lambie (Conservative)
- Donald MacKay (UK Independence Party)
- Ann McGuinness (Green)
- David Mills (Reform)
- Aisha Mir (Lib Dem)
- Joani Reid (Labour)
- David Richardson (Scottish Family Party)
East Renfrewshire
- Matt Alexander (Reform)
- Alan Grant (Lib Dem)
- Sandesh Gulhane (Conservative)
- Blair McDougall (Labour)
- Kirsten Frances Oswald (SNP)
- Maria Reid (Scottish Family Party)
- Karen Sharkey (Green)
- Allan Steele (The Liberal Party)
- Colette Walker (Independence for Scotland Party)
Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
- Charles Dundas (Lib Dem)
- Jane Mackenzie Gould (Independent)
- Amanda Grimm (Green)
- Marie-Clair Munro (Conservative)
- Chris Murray (Labour)
- Tommy Sheppard (SNP)
- Derek Winton (Reform)
Edinburgh North and Leith
- Mike Anderson (Lib Dem)
- Deidre Brock (SNP)
- Niel Deepnarain (Scottish Family Party)
- Tracy Gilbert (Labour)
- David Jacobsen (Socialist Labour Party)
- Alan Melville (Reform)
- Jo Mowat (Conservative)
- Kayleigh O'Neill (Green)
- Richard Charles Shillcock (Communist Party of Britain)
- Caroline Waterloo (Independent)
Edinburgh South
- Christopher Cowdy (Conservative)
- Philip Holden (Scottish Family Party)
- Simita Kumar (SNP)
- Lynne Lyon (Alba)
- Alex Martin (Independent)
- Ian Murray (Labour)
- Jo Phillips (Green)
- Cameron Rose (Reform)
- Mark Rowbotham (Independent)
- Andy Williamson (Lib Dem)
Edinburgh South West
- Scott Arthur (Labour)
- Joanna Cherry (SNP)
- Ian Harper (Reform)
- Dan Heap (Green)
- Richard Lucas (Scottish Family Party)
- Sue Webber (Conservative)
- Marc Richard Wilkinson (Independent)
- Bruce Wilson (Lib Dem)
Edinburgh West
- Michael Davidson (Labour)
- David Henry (Independent)
- Nick Hornig (Independent)
- Euan Hyslop (SNP)
- Otto Inglis (Reform)
- Christine Jardine (Lib Dem)
- Tam Laird (Scottish Libertarian Party)
- James Puchowski (Green)
- Alastair Shields (Conservative)
Falkirk
- Zohaib Arshad (Alba)
- Keith Barrow (Reform)
- James Bundy (Conservative)
- Toni Giugliano (SNP)
- Rachel Kidd (Green)
- Tim McKay (Lib Dem)
- Euan Stainbank (Labour)
- Mark Andrew Tunnicliff (Independent)
Glasgow East
- Matthew James Clark (Lib Dem)
- John Grady (Labour)
- Thomas Kerr (Conservative)
- Amy Kettyles (Green)
- David Linden (SNP)
- Liam McLaughlan (Scottish Socialist Party)
- Donnie McLeod (Reform)
Glasgow North
- Naveed Asghar (Conservative)
- Helen Burns (Reform)
- Iris Duane (Green)
- Nick Durie (Alba)
- Daniel John O'Malley (Lib Dem)
- Martin Rhodes (Labour)
- Alison Thewliss (SNP)
Glasgow North East
- Maureen Burke (Labour)
- Robert Henry Connelly (Conservative)
- Ewan Lewis (Green)
- Catherine McKernan (Alba)
- Anne McLaughlin (SNP)
- Chris Sermanni (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
- Gary Steele (Communist Party of Britain)
- Sheila Thomson (Lib Dem)
- Jonathan Walmsley (Reform)
Glasgow South
- Niall Christie (Green)
- Dhruva Kumar (Alba)
- Haroun Malik (Conservative)
- Stewart McDonald (SNP)
- Gordon McKee (Labour)
- Peter Michael McLaughlin (Lib Dem)
- Danny Raja (Reform)
- Brian Smith (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Glasgow South West
- Zubir Ahmed (Labour)
- John Hamelink (Green)
- Paul McGarry (Lib Dem)
- Morag McRae (Reform)
- Tony Osy (Alba)
- Mamun Rashid (Conservative)
- Christ Stephens (SNP)
Glasgow West
- James Stuart Calder (Lib Dem)
- John Cormack (Christian Party "Proclaiming Christ's Lordship")
- Patricia Ferguson (Labour)
- Faten Hameed (Conservative)
- Carol Monaghan (SNP)
- Dionne Moore (Reform)
- Nick Quali (Green)
Glenrothes and Mid Fife
- Richard Baker (Labour)
- John Beare (SNP)
- Debbie MacCallum (Conservative)
- Jill Reilly (Lib Dem)
- Ian Sinclair Smith (Reform)
Gordon and Buchan
- Nurul Hoque Ali (Labour)
- Kris Callander (Reform)
- Harriet Cross (Conservative)
- Richard Gordon Thomson (SNP)
- Conrad James Wood (Lib Dem)
Hamilton and Clyde Valley
- Kyle Burns (Lib Dem)
- Ross Clark (SNP)
- Christopher Ho (UKIP)
- Lisa Judge (Reform)
- Richard Nelson (Conservative)
- Imogen Walker (Labour)
Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
- John Burleigh (Independent)
- Ronnie Cowan (SNP)
- Iain Hamilton (Green)
- Martin McCluskey (Labour)
- Chris McEleny (Alba)
- Simon Charles Wheeler Moorehead (Reform)
- Ted Runciman (Conservative)
- Ross Stalker (Lib Dem)
Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
- Drew Hendry (SNP)
- Dillan Hill (Reform)
- Angus MacDonald (Lib Dem)
- Peter Newman (Green)
- Darren Paxton (Socialist Equality Party)
- Michael Perera (Labour)
- Ruraidh Stewart (Conservative)
Kilmarnock and Loudoun
- Alan Brown (SNP)
- Jordan David Cowie (Conservative)
- Bex Glen (Green)
- Lillian Jones (Labour)
- Stephen McNamara (Independent)
- William Thomson (Reform)
- Ed Thornley (Lib Dem)
Livingston
- Hannah Bardell (SNP)
- Debbie Ewen (Alba)
- Cameron Glasgow (Green)
- Caron Lindsay (Lib Dem)
- David McLennan (Reform)
- Gregor Poynton (Labour)
- Damian Timson (Conservative)
Lothian East
- Douglas Alexander (Labour)
- Robert Davies (Reform)
- Duncan Dunlop (Lib Dem)
- Scott Hamilton (Conservative)
- Lyn Jardine (SNP)
- George Kerevan (Alba)
- Shona McIntosh (Green)
Mid Dunbartonshire
- Amy Callaghan (SNP)
- Lorna Dougall (Labour)
- Ray James (Alba)
- Alix Mathieson (Conservative)
- David McNabb (Reform)
- Susan Murray (Lib Dem)
- Carolynn Scrimgeour (Green)
Midlothian
- Keith Cockburn (Conservative)
- Daniel Fraser (Scottish Libertarian Party)
- Stefan Garbowski (Reform)
- Ross Laird (Lib Dem)
- Kirsty McNeill (Labour)
- Owen Thompson (SNP)
Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
- Neil Alexander (Lib Dem)
- Draeyk van der Horn (Green)
- James Hynam (Labour)
- Graham Leadbitter (SNP)
- Euan Morrice (Scottish Family Party)
- Kathleen Robertson (Conservative)
- Steve Skerrett (Reform)
Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
- Oyebola Ajala (Conservative)
- Hayley Bennie (Lib Dem)
- Marion Fellows (SNP)
- Gus Ferguson (British Unionist Party)
- Ross Hagen (Scottish Libertarian Party)
- Robert McLaughlan (Reform)
- Gordon Thomas Miller (Green)
- Pamela Nash (Labour)
- Neil Wilson (UKIP)
Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Kenny Barker (Conservative)
- Donald MacLeod Boyd (Christian Party)
- Torcuil Crichton (Labour)
- Jamie Dobson (Lib Dem)
- Angus MacNeil (Independent)
- Tony Ridden (Reform)
- Susan Thomson (SNP)
- Steven Welsh (Scottish Family Party)
North Ayrshire and Arran
- Irene Campbell (Labour)
- Gillian Cole-Hamilton (Lib Dem)
- Todd Ferguson (Conservative)
- Ian Gibson (Social Democratic Party)
- Patricia Gibson (SNP)
- Mike Mann (Reform)
- James McDaid (Socialist Labour Party)
- Cara McKee (Green)
North East Fife
- Bill Bowman (Conservative)
- Wendy Chamberlain (Lib Dem)
- Jennifer Gallagher (Labour)
- Stefan Hoggan-Radu (SNP)
- Morven Ovenstone-Jones (Green)
- Matthew Wren (Reform)
Orkney and Shetland
- Alex Armitage (Green)
- Alistair Carmichael (Lib Dem)
- Robert Leslie (SNP)
- Shane Painter (Conservative)
- Conor Savage (Labour)
- Robert Smith (Reform)
Paisley and Renfrewshire North
- Jen Bell (Green)
- David McGonigle (Conservative)
- Gavin Andrew Stuart Newlands (SNP)
- Andrew Scott (Reform)
- Alison Suzanne Watt Taylor (Labour)
- Grant Toghill (Lib Dem)
Paisley and Renfrewshire South
- Johanna Baxter (Labour)
- Athol Bond (Green)
- Jacqueline Cameron (SNP)
- Jack Clark (Lib Dem)
- Alec Leishman (Conservative)
- Paul Mack (Independent)
- Jim McIlroy (Reform)
- Mark Turnbull (Freedom Alliance)
Perth and Kinross-shire
- Amanda Clark (Lib Dem)
- Graham Cox (Labour)
- Luke Graham (Conservative)
- Sally Hughes (Independent)
- Helen McDade (Reform)
- Pete Wishart (SNP)
Rutherglen
- Gloria Adebo (Lib Dem)
- Bill Bonnar (Scottish Socialist Party)
- Gary Burns (Conservative)
- Andrew Vincent Daly (Independent)
- Jim Eadie (Alba)
- Katy Loudon (SNP)
- John McArthur (Scottish Family Party)
- Michael Shanks (Labour)
- David Stark (Reform)
Stirling and Strathallan
- Andrew Adam (Green)
- Neil Benny (Conservative)
- Chris Kane (Labour)
- Bill McDonald (Reform)
- Alyn Smith (SNP)
- Hamish Taylor (Lib Dem)
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- Kate Blake (Labour)
- Andrew Campbell Bowie (Conservative)
- Brandon Innes (Reform)
- Iris Alexandra Leask (Independent)
- William Stanley Raymond Linegar (Green)
- David Allen Neill (Independent)
- Glen David Reynolds (SNP)
- Michael John Turvey (Lib Dem)
West Dunbartonshire
- Paula Baker (Green)
- Maurice Corry (Conservative)
- Martin Docherty-Hughes (SNP)
- Paul Donald Kennedy (Lib Dem)
- Douglas McAllister (Labour)
- Andrew Joseph Muir (Scottish Family Party)
- David Smith (Reform)
- Kelly Wilson (Sovereignty)
