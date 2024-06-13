A woman has died and four people have been seriously injured in a crash on the A9.
The 65-year-old woman who died was a passenger in a Volkswagen Multivan which was involved in a collision with a Toyota Hilux near Carrbridge in the Highlands at around 10.15pm on Wednesday.
The emergency services were called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: 'Avoid the area' warning as crash forces closure of A9
The 64-year-old man who was driving the van, and a woman, 33, and man, 39, who were passengers, were all taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to serious injuries.
The 51-year-old man driving the Toyota is in a serious condition at the same hospital.
Police Scotland said the road was closed for a crash investigation and fully reopened around 5.50am on Thursday.
Road policing Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time.
READ MORE: Man dies in HGV crash walking on A85 slip road for A9 Perth bypass
“As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward. I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4113 of June 12.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here