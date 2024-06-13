Scottish law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) has announced a the promotion of a new legal director promotion along with four further appointments.
Private client specialist Beth Fleming steps up from associate to legal director working out of WJM’s Glasgow base. With more than 12 years’ industry experience, Ms Fleming specialises in advising on wills, estate planning, trusts, powers of attorney, and estate administration.
She has worked with WJM for six years, advising high net worth families on estate planning, administering cross-jurisdiction estates, and more. She is also a long-standing member of the Society of Trust and Executry Practitioners (STEP).
In a further boost to the firm’s private client offering, solicitors Zoe Hayward and Rebecca Dyer have been appointed in Inverness and Dunblane, respectively.
In Glasgow, Karen Wallace joins the private client team as an associate, bringing more than two decades of experience. Meanwhile, the Edinburgh office welcomes new solicitor Humairaa Jamal, who joins the commercial property team.
“We are proud to grow expand our teams across Scotland with these skilled new recruits as demand across private client and commercial property continues to accelerate," WJM managing partner Fraser Gillies said.
“These appointments come hot on the heels of a particularly exciting twelve months of growth for private client, with our acquisition of Macandrew & Jenkins significantly increasing the strength of our offering in Inverness, coupled with several high calibre appointments and senior promotions.
“I’m also incredibly proud to promote Beth to legal director. She has earned a sterling reputation for her dedicated, personal service and consistently going above and beyond for clients, which is the reason so many of them keep returning to us time and again.”
Last year WJM, whose history in Glasgow dates back 165 years, joined forces with larger English counterpart Irwin Mitchell via what was described as a "strategic investment". The firm has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Dunblane and Dunfermline.
