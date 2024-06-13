Heritage watchdogs are gearing up for a new Battle of Bannockburn as they prepare to fight a proposed development on the historic site.
The National Trust for Scotland is calling for the Scottish Government to intervene to stop a “damaging” planning application being considered by Stirling Council.
The conservation charity has submitted a letter in opposition to a proposed trotting track at the Whins of Milton site on the nationally designated Battlefield of Bannockburn.
The heritage body says development risks further damage to the historic landscape and setting surrounding the battlefield, and will have a detrimental impact on “one of the most pivotal places in Scotland’s history”.
National Trust Scotland are concerned the impact the track would have on the nationally designated Battlefield of Bannockburn, along with the A-listed monuments on the site and the visitor experience.
The National Trust for Scotland has been managing Bannockburn Battlefield since 1943 and is tasked with its long-term care and protection to ensure access and enjoyment of this special place for everyone.
The Bannockburn visitor centre currently attracts thousands of national and international visitors, as well as dedicated school visits.
Stuart Brooks, National Trust for Scotland Director for Conservation and Policy said: “We are extremely disappointed that Stirling Council planning department is considering the proposal for a trotting track at the Whins of Milton site on the nationally designated Battlefield of Bannockburn, and in the single remaining fragment that allows us to understand how the battle unfolded.
“We are calling for the Scottish Government to pull this planning application to ensure the future of this historic battlefield for the benefit of future generations.
“Bannockburn is much more than just a battlefield. It is the location of one of the most pivotal moments in Scottish history when Robert the Bruce, King of Scots defeated the English army led by King Edward II. The landscape surrounding the battlefield was instrumental in helping Robert’s men beat their English rivals and ensuring the nation’s future.”
According to historical studies of the battle, the location of the proposed development is in the vicinity of where Bruce’s army faced off against the vanguard of Edward’s army.
It is close to Foot o Green Farm, where the famous duel between Bruce and De Bohun is said to have taken place.
Milton Bog formed a defensive screen for the western flank of Bruce’s army on Borestone Brae that would’ve assisted the Scots men in securing victory against Edward and his men.
Mr Brooks added: “Over previous decades much of the historic setting has been lost and we are deeply concerned about any new development that would encroach on this and further erode and degrade this iconic landscape.
“We are calling for the Scottish Government to step in and save Bannockburn Battlefield from this proposal to ensure the longevity of a site steeped in Scottish history.”
